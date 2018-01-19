BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

A Jersey veteran of the 617 Dambusters squadron has died aged 95.

Ken Trent was the son of shopkeepers in the East End of London but joined the RAF at the outbreak of World War Two.

BBC

He served a full tour of duty in bomber command before volunteering to join the elite 617 squadron which had recently carried out its famous raid on German dams.

He flew many dangerous missions carrying bombs to attack precision targets in Germany.

BBC

He was decorated for his heroism in continuing with a mission with one engine knocked out and then helping in the rescue of another crew that had been shot down in the English Channel.

In recent years he published his biography, whose foreword was written by Flight Lieutenant Tim Dunlop of the Battle of Britain memorial flight. He flies the RAF's only remaining Lancaster Bomber.

Flight Lieutenant Dunlop said he was very sad to hear of Mr Trent's death.