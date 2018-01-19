BBC Local Live: Channel Islands
By Ryan Morrison
'Jersey could learn from Orkney' on renewable power
Jersey could learn from Orkney on how to adopt new green energy technology.
Hydrogen energy expert Charles Purkess spoke to the Channel Islands Renewable Energy Group last night.
He said the potential for using hydrogen cell electric cars in small islands is great and the technology can be applied to other energy needs.
Jersey Dambusters veteran dies aged 95
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
A Jersey veteran of the 617 Dambusters squadron has died aged 95.
Ken Trent was the son of shopkeepers in the East End of London but joined the RAF at the outbreak of World War Two.
He served a full tour of duty in bomber command before volunteering to join the elite 617 squadron which had recently carried out its famous raid on German dams.
He flew many dangerous missions carrying bombs to attack precision targets in Germany.
He was decorated for his heroism in continuing with a mission with one engine knocked out and then helping in the rescue of another crew that had been shot down in the English Channel.
In recent years he published his biography, whose foreword was written by Flight Lieutenant Tim Dunlop of the Battle of Britain memorial flight. He flies the RAF's only remaining Lancaster Bomber.
Flight Lieutenant Dunlop said he was very sad to hear of Mr Trent's death.
St Malo-Jersey ferry 'under review' for Saturday
Rob England
BBC News Online
Ferry provider Condor says its sailings from St Malo to Jersey are "under review" due to "difficult conditions" forecast for Saturday.
The 08:00 (French time) departure from St Malo, due to arrive in Jersey at 08:20 (Jersey time), is now in question, and no updated times have been listed.
Sunny spells with rain and hail
Sunny periods and scattered rain or hail showers today for the Channel Islands, with a risk of thunder.
It will be breezy, with winds coming in from the north and west and gusts of up to 39 knots (45 mph) possible.
Maximum temperature: 8C (46F)
Jersey:
Guernsey:
Storm warning issued for the Channel Islands
Flu jab figures on the rise in Jersey
Freddie Miller
Broadcast Journalist BBC Radio Jersey
The number of people receiving a flu vaccine in Jersey has risen, according to official figures.
More than 24,000 people have been vaccinated against the infection in the island this winter.
That includes 59% of islanders over the age of 65 - up from 50% a year ago.
The number of nursery age children being protected has almost doubled in the past year.
It follows the launch of a new service, which is aimed at helping working parents, and sees GPs visit 46 Jersey nurseries to offer the flu nasal vaccine to children aged two to four.
Jersey's head of preventative programmes, Dr Linda Diggle, says the aim is to make the inoculation as "accessible as possible".
However, she warned that flu season is not over yet and "anyone who's not had the vaccine is strongly encouraged to contact their doctor".
Driving ban for pub worker who crashed car
Jersey Evening Post
A pub worker who wrote off her car in a crash after going out drinking with colleagues has been sentenced to community service.
News, sport, weather and travel for Friday
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
Good morning from BBC Local Live. We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for the Channel Islands today.
If you want to get in touch, please email us.