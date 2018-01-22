BBC Local Live: South West

Summary

  1. Updates from Monday 22 January 2018 until Friday 26th January 2018

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Communities clear up after flooding

BBC Spotlight

Clearing up will continue in parts of North Devon this morning after heavy rain led to flooding on Sunday.

The Jack Russell Inn at Swimbridge near Barnstaple was under 1ft (0.3m) of water.

Regulars spent yesterday helping to clear up the mess.

In Muddiford the efforts of local people helped protect the local pub, but Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue said the water had "created its own flow through people's gardens and into peoples houses".

Muddiford resident Darren Knill said the water "just kept rising" causing "chaos" in the area.

"I reckon it was up to about 5ft (1.5m). I haven't seen anything like it since I was a kid."

Flooding
BBC

Body of man from Devon found on Thai beach

BBC Spotlight

The body of a man from Devon has been found on a beach in Thailand.

Martin Wood, 48, from Crediton was visiting the western part of the country when his family reported him missing last month. His cause of death is unknown.

Martin Wood
BBC

Travel latest: Flooding in Cornwall

Cornwall

  • Near Porthcurno on the B3315 near the duck pond we've got reports the road is flooded. We've also got reports at the top end of Porthcurno a hedge has washed across the road causing an obstruction
  • On the B3274 near Winnards Perch we've got reports there's an accident
  • Between Four Lanes and Trenear the B3297 is closed in both directions due to an overturned vehicle and surface water
  • On the A3083 on the Lizard we've got reports there's flooding near Mullion
  • Between Gunnislake and Drakewalls the A390 will be closed 0930 - 1630 in both directions for resurfacing work. A diversion will be in place

Devon

  • The Dartmouth Higher Ferry is out of service for its annual refit
  • In Plymouth, at Derriford the traffic lights at Brest Road, Looseleigh Lane and Tavistock Road are currently not working. Expect delays
  • Traffic's moving well on the Tamar Bridge and there's a 10 minute wait with three ferries running at Torpoint

