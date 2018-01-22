BBC Local Live: South West

The Jack Russell Inn at Swimbridge near Barnstaple was under 1ft (0.3m) of water.
Regulars spent yesterday helping to clear up the mess.
In Muddiford the efforts of local people helped protect the local pub, but Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue said the water had "created its own flow through people's gardens and into peoples houses".
Muddiford resident Darren Knill said the water "just kept rising" causing "chaos" in the area.
"I reckon it was up to about 5ft (1.5m). I haven't seen anything like it since I was a kid."
Communities clear up after flooding
BBC Spotlight
Clearing up will continue in parts of North Devon this morning after heavy rain led to flooding on Sunday.
Body of man from Devon found on Thai beach
BBC Spotlight
The body of a man from Devon has been found on a beach in Thailand.
Martin Wood, 48, from Crediton was visiting the western part of the country when his family reported him missing last month. His cause of death is unknown.
