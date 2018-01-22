BBC Local Live: South West

Clearing up will continue in parts of North Devon this morning after heavy rain led to flooding on Sunday.

The Jack Russell Inn at Swimbridge near Barnstaple was under 1ft (0.3m) of water.

Regulars spent yesterday helping to clear up the mess.

In Muddiford the efforts of local people helped protect the local pub, but Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue said the water had "created its own flow through people's gardens and into peoples houses".

Muddiford resident Darren Knill said the water "just kept rising" causing "chaos" in the area.

"I reckon it was up to about 5ft (1.5m). I haven't seen anything like it since I was a kid."