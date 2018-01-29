Bruno Mars won six awards including best album, and the rapper Kendrick Lemar also won five Grammys in its 60th year.
Credit rating downgrade amid Brexit uncertainty
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
Jersey and Guernsey's credit ratings have been downgraded from stable to negative by leading agency Standard and Poor's.
The global provider of the ratings said the governments creditworthiness has fallen primarily as a result of uncertainty around Brexit.
"External policy uncertainties, including those associated with the slower-than-anticipated progress of the Brexit negotiations and a potential policy shift in the UK, could make it difficult for Jersey to set appropriate policies in response," the agency said.
Both Jersey and Guernsey's ratings have gone from AA- to A-1+.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Religious leaders speak out against 'conscience clause'
BBC Radio Jersey
Two religious leaders have urged Jersey politicians not to support a clause in new marriage laws that would allow businesses to refuse to serve same-sex couples getting married.
Reverend Graeme Halls, superintendent of the Methodist Church, and Jayne Ozanne, a member of the Church of England's General Synod, claim the clause would cause division, pain and suffering.
They say the so-called tolerance clause ignores the basic Christian concept of love thy neighbour.
The States is due to debate the laws soon, and will vote on the so-called tolerance clause as a single issue.
No Grammy for Guernsey artist Mura Masa
BBC Radio Guernsey
It was disappointment for 21-year-old Guernsey musician Mura Masa at 2018 Grammy's at Madison Square Garden, New York, last night.
The artist, whose real name is Alex Crossan, had been nominated for best dance/electronic album and best recording package.
The singer, producer and musician from Guernsey was honoured by the BBC for his work in 2016.
Bruno Mars won six awards including best album, and the rapper Kendrick Lemar also won five Grammys in its 60th year.
Credit rating downgrade amid Brexit uncertainty
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
Jersey and Guernsey's credit ratings have been downgraded from stable to negative by leading agency Standard and Poor's.
The global provider of the ratings said the governments creditworthiness has fallen primarily as a result of uncertainty around Brexit.
"External policy uncertainties, including those associated with the slower-than-anticipated progress of the Brexit negotiations and a potential policy shift in the UK, could make it difficult for Jersey to set appropriate policies in response," the agency said.
Both Jersey and Guernsey's ratings have gone from AA- to A-1+.