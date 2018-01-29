Credit rating downgrade amid Brexit uncertainty

Two religious leaders have urged Jersey politicians not to support a clause in new marriage laws that would allow businesses to refuse to serve same-sex couples getting married.

Reverend Graeme Halls, superintendent of the Methodist Church, and Jayne Ozanne, a member of the Church of England's General Synod, claim the clause would cause division, pain and suffering.

They say the so-called tolerance clause ignores the basic Christian concept of love thy neighbour.

The States is due to debate the laws soon, and will vote on the so-called tolerance clause as a single issue.