BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

Homeowners and lenders in Jersey are expected to benefit from a change in the law.

Currently, mortgages have to be re-submitted to Jersey's public registry every 10 years at the homeowners' expense, but from Friday, they will only need to be re-registered after 30 years.

The move will mean borrowers no longer have to pay re-registration costs every decade, while it will also save time for lenders, who currently have to deal with the administrative burden.