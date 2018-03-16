BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

Summary
- RNLI dispute report: No point having two lifeboats
- Row over wages for some Condor Ferries workers
- Guernsey "fake landlord" scam warning
- Beauty spot benches 'like gravestones'
- Campaign targets "alarming" levels of male suicide
- Feeding 'nuisance' wild birds and animals made illegal
- Lily James to attend premiere in Guernsey
- No fee pre-school provision 'a permanent commitment'
- Anniversary of Amoco Cadiz oil spill
- Updates from Monday 12 March until Friday 16 March
Fire service confirms blaze was in restaurant's pizza oven
Valnord Road due to reopen next week
BBC Radio Guernsey
Closed since a landslip on New Year's Eve, Valnord Road could reopen on Thursday or Friday next week.
"It had been hoped to reopen the road early next week, but understandably a number of days were lost in the recent snow and freezing conditions," said a States spokesman.
He said the work to repair and strengthen the wall was nearing completion and as soon as the contractors were finished the road would be opened.
Breakwater named in world's top 200 engineering projects
BBC Radio Guernsey
The Alderney Breakwater has been named as one of the top 200 engineering projects in the world by the Institute of Civil Engineers.
The 1,430m structure joins the Eden Project and the Channel Tunnel in the list of transformational projects - released to mark the group's 200th anniversary.
The institute compiled the list in a bid to show how civil engineering has shaped the world and changed people's lives for the better.
The Alderney Breakwater was completed in 1864 to provide a bolt hole for Royal Navy Ships.
It was lengthened in 1870 to give extra protection in Braye Harbour.
It was a mammoth task as the sea was up a 150ft deep in places.
Ownership of the breakwater passed from the British government to the Bailiwick of Guernsey in 1987 as part of the islands' contribution to defence.
Since then the States has spent more than £25m in repairs and maintenance.
Weather: Risk of showers
Alex Osborne
BBC Weather
Tonight there will be clear spells, but also the risk of some showers continuing.
There could be some showery rain starting to push in from the north-east towards dawn.
Minimum temperature: 4 to 7C (39 to 45F).
It will be increasingly windy and turning colder through Saturday with showery rain, which could fall increasingly as snow through the afternoon, especially on the hills.
Maximum temperature: 3 to 6C (37 to 43F).
Camp du Roi could reopen this evening
BBC Radio Guernsey
The junction of Route de Capelles and Rue Sauvage has reopened after it was closed due to an oil spill from a lorry.
It's hoped all the road around the Camp du Roi will fully reopen later this evening with a 15mph speed limit will be in place.
Disabled martial artist celebrates gold medal win
Jack Murley
Channel Islands Sports Producer
A Jersey man who has become a champion in disability martial arts says he is now hoping to compete in able-bodied tournaments.
Stuart Penn - who was born with just one functioning limb - won the gold medal at last weekend's Jiu Jitsu Grand Slam in London.
"I've never really let my disability change what I want to do. I thank my parents for that," he said.
"They taught me there's no such word as 'can't', and always just to find away around and adapt to everything I do in everyday life, and in sports as well."
He added he was going to focus on able-bodied competitions.
Prisoners encouraged to use e-cigarettes
BBC Radio Jersey
Prisoners and staff at Jersey's La Moye Prison are being encouraged to use electronic cigarettes to help them give up smoking, the States says.
The prison hopes to be completely "smoke free" by the end of the year.
A States spokesman said e -cigarettes were less harmful than smoking tobacco and would help prisoners, as well as staff, to stop smoking all together.
The island's latest tobacco strategy said smoking was one of the main causes of death and disease in Jersey, causing about a 140 deaths and a 1,000 hospital admissions each year.
Home Affairs Minister Deputy Kristina Moore said "prison safe" e-cigarettes would be sold to help prisoners stop smoking.
Camp du Roi closed due to oil spill
BBC Radio Guernsey
A stretch of road between the Rue Sauvage and the Camp du Roi Traffic Lights has closed to all vehicles after an oil spill.
The Rue a Chiens and Les Abreuveurs have also been closed.
Drivers are warned to take care in the area as oil has been transferred to nearby road and lanes, and congestion and heavy traffic are expected in the area.
A States spokeswoman said: "Sand has been put down on the affected roads to soak up the oil, but it will take time to absorb, so the roads will remain closed for the foreseeable future while this process takes place.
"A road sweeper will then need to go through the area to clear the sand, and a further assessment will take place.
"When the road does reopen, we would advise drivers to exercise extreme caution, as the surface may still contain traces of oil."
The spill, caused by a lorry, is understood to be the cause of a crash in the area.
Amoco Cadiz: Snapshot of Guernsey's experience
BBC Radio Guernsey
Records from the Guernsey Press at the island's Priaulx Library shed light on the island's experience of the Amoco Cadiz oil spill disaster of 1978.
Reports in the Press say the island could "smell" the spill on 20 March, four days after the tanker first began to sink.
Oil was seen hitting Petit Port on 29 March, with fuel covering rocks and a cliff face up to 15 feet.
States workers later responded by using dispersant in the area.
Boys are described to have spent their school holiday "collecting dead birds", and seagulls were spotted with "black underparts" from contact with the spill.
Earlier reports said the island was used as a base by support services for refuelling and radio communications.
Alderney, according to the States in Press reports, was largely protected by "tidal currents" during the incident.
Jurats should replace rape trial juries - scrutiny panel
BBC Radio Jersey
Rape cases in Jersey could be heard by jurats instead of a juries in future if plans from a scrutiny panel of politicians are approved.
The panel has been reviewing the new sexual offences law, put forward by Home Affairs Minister Kristine Moore.
At the moment, if an individual is accused of serious sexual assault or rape, they are tried in the Royal Court. A jury of 12 islanders is chosen to hear the evidence and deliver a verdict.
Politicians on the Home Affairs Scrutiny Panel argued that this was "not effective" and, after speaking to abuse charities, said more qualified people should hear the evidence.
Jurats - who are legally experienced members of the court - are the obvious choice, the panel said, and panel members want the draft law to be amended.
Since 2015, there have been cases 13 of rape and one of attempted rape heard in the court, but only four have resulted in a guilty verdict.
The law is due to be debated by States members next week.
Restaurant fire 'quickly extinguished'
BBC Radio Guernsey
The fire at Fat Rascal, in St Peter Port, was "quickly extinguished" by firefighters, Guernsey's emergency services say.
It's understood the fire started in a pizza oven.
Fire in Lefebvre Street
BBC Radio Guernsey
Firefighters are dealing with a fire at the Fat Rascal bar and restaurant in Lefebvre Street, St Peter Port.
The emergency services have asked the public to avoid the area, just off the High Street.
Fewer shoplifting incidents in Jersey over past five years
Alexandra Spiceley
BBC Radio Jersey, Reporter
There has been a steady drop in the number of incidents of shoplifting reported in Jersey, figures show.
A BBC Freedom of Information request revealed the number of incidents dropped from 217 in in 2013 to 150 in 2017.
There were 1,079 reports of theft from shops into total over the past five years.
Amoco Cadiz spill: 'I could smell the oil coming'
Freddie Miller
BBC Radio Jersey
Forty years ago, the Channel Islands were preparing as a large oil spill was heading towards the islands.
The Amoco Cadiz super tanker was wrecked off the coast of Brittany, France, after its steering gear failed and the weather pushed the vessel onto rocks.
Brian Nibbs, the States of Jersey's marine pollution officer during the 1978 spill disaster, remembers smelling the fuel leaking into the ocean from L'Etacq, saying he could "actually smell the oil coming".
"My job then was to gather in all the stores - I had three tankers of dispersant," Mr Nibbs said.
"It was very much watch and wait, but we had to get ready in case the oil hit. We did have time because it was about 150 miles away."
Mr Nibbs said the island had prepared several vessels with dispersant, as well as with other equipment to dilute and tackle the spill, but added that the island was fortunate.
"We had very strong wind. Wind is marvellous at breaking up oil - it's like a washing machine effect. We were just very fortunate the way the tides went."
He said the conditions meant Jersey did not get any oil on its beaches other than a "light sheen".
Disruption to Condor Liberation services via Guernsey
Rob England
BBC News Online
The Condor Liberation will not stop in Guernsey on its way from Jersey to Poole tomorrow, the company has said.
High winds forecast for Guernsey mean conditions are predicted to be outside safe limits.
All day trips had also been cancelled, the company added.
A spokesman said Jersey to Guernsey customers could transfer to the Liberation on Friday, or on to Rapide services on Sunday.
Passengers due to travel from Guernsey to Poole will now depart from Jersey at 14:30, arriving in Poole at 20:30.
Advice for home-hunters after scam warning
BBC Radio Guernsey
Advice has been issued to home hunters in Guernsey after a scam involving a fake landlord was found in the island.
A fraudster was spotted advertising a home using pictures from Estate Agent Cooper Brouard's website on social media in a bid to con potential tenants out of a deposit.
Director Matthew Brouard said members of the public raised the alarm.
Guernsey Police said they were aware of the "fake listing" and warned islanders should use "established" landlords and letting agents.
Police advice for home hunters:
Condor slams 'absurd' union claims
Rob England
BBC News Online
Condor ferries says it continues to "totally refute" claims by the RMT union that it is exploiting its workers.
The union is due to hold a protest later, and claims the company is paying "poverty wages" to workers on services to the Channel Islands.
Condor said it was a "proud and responsible employer," and the union's allegations were "absurd".
A company spokesman said: "Salary is only a part of the overall package provided to these individuals, as this includes free en-suite accommodation, all food, laundry facilities and uniform, together with non-contributory life assurance, bonus scheme and medical cover."
He added that Condor's recruitment of non-EU staff was "not uncommon," and "in line with other UK ferry firms."
The company said it fully complied with the Maritime Labour Convention 2006.
The protest is due to take place at 13:30 at Portsmouth Harbour.
Oil spill disaster fund seeks applications
Rob England
BBC News Online
A fund set up after the Amoco Cadiz oil tanker disaster in 1978, which saw 223,000 tonnes of oil leaking into the ocean, is looking for more projects to support.
The Jersey Ecology Trust Fund supports local environmental projects, and was set up in 1991 with £344,592 compensation money from an insurance settlement after the spill off the Brittany coast.
The fund currently supports several projects in Jersey:
Chairman of the Ecology Fund Deputy Scott Wickenden said the "hard work" of islanders had helped "some good" to come out of the oil spill disaster.
The next deadline for applications is 16 April - you can find more information here.
Merrien ready for final major event
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Guernsey marathon runner Lee Merrien says he will have mixed emotions when he races at the 2018 Commonwealth Games next month.
The 38-year-old will run at his final major meet, having represented Guernsey at four Commonwealth Games and also represented Great Britain at the 2012 Olympics and the 2011 World Championships.
"I've had the opportunity to compete at a World Championships and an Olympics, but the Commonwealth Games is right up there," he told BBC Radio Guernsey.
"In those events you're competing for Great Britain and not for Guernsey, so this is the highest accolade to compete for Guernsey in a multi-sport discipline like the Commonwealth Games.
"It'll be my last big stage event, so from a personal point of view i'll be sad in one sense, but it'll be a great stage to experience at least one last time and wear the vest with pride."
New homes to replace old Co-op site
BBC Radio Jersey
New homes will be built at Beaumont despite concerns the development would "damage the natural environment" of the area.
Jersey's planning committee approved the plans, submitted by Dandara, for 63 homes at the former Co-op Total Sport site.
Previously a Planning Department report recommended the decision, saying it was a "unique opportunity" to remove an "unattractive building".
The plans attracted 23 letters of comment, some of which raised concerns over traffic, parking, scale, design and damage to the natural environment.
The Department for the Environment acknowledged the flats would be taller than other buildings in the area, but said the development would not be "overbearing".
A spokesman for the department said parts of the old bakery, which supplied food to the German Army and its labour force during the World War Two Occupation, would be saved - although there were some concerns raised by the historic environment officer about its demolition and reconstruction.
Housing minister to 'step away' from politics
Chris Rayner
BBC Radio Jersey Political Reporter
Jersey Housing Minister Deputy Anne Pryke has said she is "stepping away" from politics and will not be standing for re-election in May.
Deputy Pryke was first elected as the Deputy of Trinity in December 2005 and has held a number of ministerial roles in the States since.
She has been the island's housing minister since 2014, but failed to persuade the States to regulate social housing - although, at the time, she said she might try again after the election.
Recently she became the temporary head of education after Minister Rod Bryans stepped aside while the Standards Commissioner investigates a complaint against him.
Amoco Cadiz: 300,000 sea birds killed or injured
BBC Channel Islands News
Forty years ago, the Channel Islands were preparing as a large oil spill was heading towards the islands.
The Amoco Cadiz super tanker was wrecked off the coast of Brittany, France, after its steering gear failed and the weather pushed the vessel onto rocks.
Over two weeks, the cargo of 223,000 tonnes of oil leaked into the ocean making it - at the time - the largest oil spill in the world, and the spill responsible for the largest loss of marine life.
Attempts to control the spread of oil included the bombing of the wreck by French naval helicopters in an attempt to burn off what remained on the ship.
In the end, the islands escaped the worst. But about 350 dead and oiled birds washed up locally, with an estimated total of 300,000 sea birds in total killed or injured.
On this day...
Rugby: Jersey prepare for London Scottish test
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Lock Dave Mckern returns to the Jersey Reds side for Friday's trip to London Scottish a day after agreeing a new contract at St Peter.
The Australian replaces the injured James Voss and is the only change to the starting side after their win over table-toppers Bristol last time out.
Hooker Jared Saunders could play for the first time since December after coming onto the bench in place of Jack Macfarlane.
"We've kept our feet firmly on the ground, we've trained really well this week, we've really pushed the players," head coach Harvey Biljon told BBC Radio Jersey.
"We want to continue to build on our performances. We know Scottish will be tough, don't look at the league table by any stretch, we know we've got a tough game on Friday night."
Jersey: Van Breda (co-capt); Pincus, Ma'afu, Best, Worrall; Cope, Hardy; Woolmore (co-capt), Selway, Armstrong, Sexton, Mckern, Bartle, Joyce, Argyle
Replacements: Saunders, Godfrey, Clarey, Kolo'ofa'i, Upfield, Dudley, Newey.
States has 'a lot more to do' in eGov project
Rob England
BBC News Online
Jersey States has acknowledged there is "a lot more to do" moving government services online amid concerns from politicians.
Responding to concerns that the States' eGov initiative lacked "clarity", Assistant Chief Minister Scott Wickenden said "significant progress had been made".
The project - which aims to allow islanders to do more official tasks online, such as tax returns - has cost £9.7m so far, according to politicians.
Scrutinising the plans, politicians in the Public Accounts Committee said they were unsure where the project's "overall strategy" was going.
Deputy Wickenden said: "We have been focusing on building a safe, secure, and stable digital platform on which to build more online services and will now be picking up the pace of digitisation."
Sunrise over Guernsey
Storage shed damaged in St Peter Port
Rob England
BBC News Online
Smoke and fire damage was caused to a storage shed in St Peter Port, police say.
It happened some time in the late to early hours of Friday 2 March and Saturday 3 March at the vehicle repair centre on Fosse Andre.
Officers said the shed's door, lock and glass panes were damaged.
Union to protest poor wages for Condor workers
BBC Radio Guernsey
A protest is being held today over alleged "poverty wages" Condor Ferries pays its workers on services between the UK and the Channel Islands, a union says.
The RMT union said the company was profiting from the "exploitation of seafarers", and has called for a living wage to be introduced, as well as other demands.
It said that, according to a 2014 contract of employment, the company paid Ukrainian workers £2.46 per hour for a 12-hour working day on a three-month contract.
The union has also accused the company of employing "international crew" on "temporary contracts", which they say is designed to "avoid UK and Jersey employment law".
Last week a motion was tabled by UK MPs to note concerns over workers pay at the company.
The BBC has approached Condor Ferries for a response.
The protest is due to take place at Portsmouth Harbour.
Are We Gonna Play? Rita Ora at Weekender festival
Rob England
BBC News Online
Rita Ora will play on the main stage at Jersey's Weekender festival, organisers have announced.
Her song For You hit the top 10 singles chart in February this year.
The festival will be 1-2 September at the Royal Jersey Showground.
Progress with eGov project unclear - constable
Alexandra Spiceley
BBC Radio Jersey, Reporter
"Clarity" is needed as Jersey's States continues to work to make more government services available online, a politician has said.
Constable Chris Taylor has been leading the review into the eGov programme, which would allow islanders to do everyday tasks - such as tax returns or applying for benefits - online.
The constable said £9.7m had been spent on the project so far, but politicians had yet to see how it was going to come together.
He said: "We have been sent vast amounts of diagrams and spreadsheets, but we are yet to see anything that convinces us the individual projects, or indeed the overall strategy, are working to specific, measurable, achievable, realistic and timely objectives."
Constable Taylor said this had made it difficult to measure the project's progress, or know if anything has "gone wrong".
The States of Jersey has been approached for comment.
Snow alerts for Saturday evening
Weather: Sunshine and showers
BBC Weather
Today there will be spells of sunshine, but also some showers.
The showers could be heavy with the risk of thunder.
Maximum Temperature: 7 to 10C (45 to 50F)
Jersey:
Guernsey:
'Fake landlord' scam warning
BBC Radio Guernsey
People have been warned by police to watch out for a scam involving a fake landlord in Guernsey posting rental offers on social media.
The fake posts are designed to steal deposits from customers on properties which are not owned by the bogus landlord.
The chairman of Guernsey's Landlord Association, Jeff Guilbert, said people needed to be "vigilant" and anyone looking to rent properties advertised online should insist on being shown around before parting with any money.
Mr Guilbert said the first thing most legitimate landlords or agencies would do to prospective tenants was meet them on site.
"If they're telling you to just look through the window, and they're not in sight, then there's something not quite kosher", he said.
Shop window smashed during break-in
Rob England
BBC News Online
A 16-year-old boy was arrested last night following a break-in at a shop in St Helier, police say.
It happened at De Gruchy's department store in St Helier at about 19:30.
Officer said a male wearing dark-coloured trousers, dark trainers and a black hooded jacket smashed the front glass door and stole property from inside before running towards Charring Cross.
Police said a 16-year-old male was arrested a short time later and stolen property recovered.
Yellow wind warning in place across the islands
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
There is currently a yellow weather warning for wind in place across the islands, Jersey Met has said.
Winds of force seven are expected later.
Anniversary of Amoco Cadiz oil spill
Johnny O'Shea
BBC News Online
Forty years ago today, an oil tanker ran aground off Brittany, spilling millions of barrels that threatened the coastlines of the Channel Islands.
The Amoco Cadiz was the biggest oil spill in history at the time. But, fortunately, the impact on the islands was far less than expected.
It was a different story in France, however, with miles of beaches damaged, and hundreds of thousands of sea birds killed or injured.
Weather: Spells of sunshine, but more rain coming
BBC Weather
The showery rain will ease this evening to leave it mainly dry tonight with clear periods, but there is the risk of the odd shower later in the night.
Minimum Temperature: 5-9C (41-48F).
It looks set to be mainly dry through the day on Friday with spells of sunshine, but there is the increasing risk of some showers developing later in the day.
Maximum Temperature: 7-10C (45-50F).
Pre-school education 'invaluable' for children
Ben Chapple
BBC News Online
Guernsey's new education committee "unequivocally supports the current States-funded pre-school education scheme".
Deputy Matt Fallaize was elected President of the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture last month after the previous committee stood down.
He said: "For those parents who wish to take advantage of it, pre-school education provides an invaluable experience for children and helps prepare them for the step up to primary school.
"I would like to take this opportunity to thank providers for all their hard work making that experience as successful as possible."
Mr Fallaize said: "Talk of a trial period by the previous committee was inaccurate and has unnecessarily confused some parents."
No fee pre-school provision 'a permanent commitment'
Ben Chapple
BBC News Online
The Guernsey States provision of up to 15 hours a week of pre-school access is a "permanent scheme", the education committee says as it tells islanders it is committed to the scheme.
Since January 2017, three and four year olds have been entitled to pre-school provision for up to 15 hours per week - for 38 weeks a year in school term time only - in the year before they start school.
Initially the move was supported by the States through a cut in the Family Allowance benefit and is delivered through private providers.
The only restriction is those households with a joint income of more than £150,000, which do not qualify for the scheme.
The Education, Sport and Culture Committee has met with pre-schools recently and agreed an increase in the hourly rate by RPIX to £6.07 an hour.
The committee has no plans to ask the States to allow pre-schools to require parents to pay top-up fees for the hours paid for by the States.
Beauty spot benches 'like gravestones'