BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

The Alderney Breakwater has been named as one of the top 200 engineering projects in the world by the Institute of Civil Engineers.

The 1,430m structure joins the Eden Project and the Channel Tunnel in the list of transformational projects - released to mark the group's 200th anniversary.

The institute compiled the list in a bid to show how civil engineering has shaped the world and changed people's lives for the better.

The Alderney Breakwater was completed in 1864 to provide a bolt hole for Royal Navy Ships.

It was lengthened in 1870 to give extra protection in Braye Harbour.

It was a mammoth task as the sea was up a 150ft deep in places.

Ownership of the breakwater passed from the British government to the Bailiwick of Guernsey in 1987 as part of the islands' contribution to defence.

Since then the States has spent more than £25m in repairs and maintenance.