BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

  Updates from Monday 19 March until Friday 23 March 2018

Snowy rooftops in St Helier

Rob England

BBC News Online

It has started to snow in St Helier, although conditions are meant to improve later.

Snowy roof
BBC
Snowy roof
BBC

Midwife's appeal to mother after baby left at hospital

Rob England

BBC News Online

Staff at Jersey General Hospital have joined police in appealing for the mother of a baby boy left at the hospital on Sunday morning to come forward.

The baby still had the umbilical cord attached but was medically assessed and described as "fit and well".

Jan, a midwife at the hospital said staff were "really concerned" about the child's mother, and would like to "physically check over" her.

CCTV footage shows what is believed to be two women walking through the Parade Gardens from the Rouge Bouillon direction.

Sark sailings disrupted

Twitter

Gale force winds forecast for the Channel Islands

Twitter

