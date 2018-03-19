BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

Staff at Jersey General Hospital have joined police in appealing for the mother of a baby boy left at the hospital on Sunday morning to come forward.

The baby still had the umbilical cord attached but was medically assessed and described as "fit and well".

Jan, a midwife at the hospital said staff were "really concerned" about the child's mother, and would like to "physically check over" her.

CCTV footage shows what is believed to be two women walking through the Parade Gardens from the Rouge Bouillon direction.