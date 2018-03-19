BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

It has started to snow in St Helier, although conditions are meant to improve later.
Snowy rooftops in St Helier
Rob England
BBC News Online
Rob England
BBC News Online
Staff at Jersey General Hospital have joined police in appealing for the mother of a baby boy left at the hospital on Sunday morning to come forward.
The baby still had the umbilical cord attached but was medically assessed and described as "fit and well".
Jan, a midwife at the hospital said staff were "really concerned" about the child's mother, and would like to "physically check over" her.
CCTV footage shows what is believed to be two women walking through the Parade Gardens from the Rouge Bouillon direction.
