BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

Islander’s futuristic helmets exhibited at London gallery
Jersey Evening Post
A collection of futuristic helmets created by a Jersey artist have been displayed at the Tate Modern in London.
Memoir of Guernsey occupation journalist to be republished
Rob England
BBC News Online
The memoir of Frank Falla, a journalist in Guernsey during the German occupation is to be republished.
Mr Falla was deported to Nazi camps for working with the Guernsey Underground News Service (GUNS), who helped bring BBC News to islanders.
Publisher Blue Ormer said the fourth edition of "The Silent War" would include new photos and a foreword by Dr Gilly Carr, who helped to set up the Frank Falla Archive, recording the stories of islanders deported by the Nazi regime in the Channel Islands.
A launch event will be held on 6 May, the publisher said.
Car park vehicle sellers 'should face legal action'
BBC Radio Guernsey
Guernsey's government should take legal actions against people who want to sell their cars at beauty spots around the coast, a parish official has said.
Castel constable, John Cook, says a States backed scheme to deter islanders from buying cars in coastal car parks in Guernsey has not worked.
The States Environment and Infrastructure Committee spent about £1,000 on signs warning islanders against buying cars in beach car parks, so islanders could "enjoy" the coastal areas.
Signs with slogans such as "Buyer beware, rust is not your colour! Salt is very corrosive, don’t waste your money. Please don’t buy vehicles from this car park," were placed in car parks at sites including the Vale and Cobo.
A States spokesman said the signs were a "proportional first step" to dissuade islanders from selling vehicles at coastal car parks, and a report on the trial would be put to the committee for consideration.
"I think now we're left with no choice but to take some form of legal action," said Mr Cook.
Fight on double-decker bus
Rob England
BBC News Online
A fight broke out on the top floor of a double-decker bus in Jersey, police have said.
It happened on the number 15 (airport route) bus on Saturday between St Aubin and Bel Royal at about 23:45.
Officers said the bus was "full" at the time, and are appealing for witnesses.
'Bottle after bottle' collected in St Helier beach clean
BBC Radio Jersey
A beach clean in St Helier threw up a "surprising" amount of rubbish this weekend, according to authorities.
Volunteers collected about three trucks worth of rubbish between West Park and First Tower, and included lobster pots, metal cans and plastic bottles.
Tony Andrews from St Helier Parks and Gardens said he had expected to be busy - but the extent of the problem was a "shock".
"We expected a reasonable amount of bottles but were stunned by the volume that was there," he said.
"We were filling up black bags just standing in one location between the various boulders and just pulling up bottle after bottle."
A cafe on Jersey's east coast has started offering free drinks to customers who pick up rubbish from nearby beaches.
Happy Monday - from Sark
Assisted dying 'not a priority' but 'should be debated'
BBC Radio Guernsey
A Guernsey deputy says the States needs to get its priorities in order before looking at whether to legalize assisted dying.
Guernsey hit the national headlines last week with the island's government due to discuss the issue in May.
Deputy Richard Graham says he is in favour of a debate but believes resources should be used elsewhere at the moment.
"This all came to the fore when the States itself was debating priorities for legislation," he said. "To our horror, there was a list of 94 bits of legislation that we've got to prioritise.
"Some of them have been there waiting for enactment for 20 or 30 years. Here we are, at this particular time, potentially to have yet another bit of legislation having to be drafted and looked at."
A cuppa to clean the beach?
BBC Radio Jersey
A cafe owner in Jersey is offering customers free drinks if they collect a bucket of rubbish from the beach.
Rhona Hewit from Rhona's at the Beach in Gorey said she felt inspired to help to reduce plastic waste after watching the BBC series Blue Planet.
Ms Hewit said: "It's perfect for dog walkers in the morning, they can pick up a bucket, go down and do their usual walk, pick up the rubbish, come back and get a free drink."
The cafe has encouraged those taking part in the beach clean to bring a reusable cup for their free drink.
Jerseyman wins senior snooker championship
BBC Sport
Jersey's Aaron Canavan has won snooker's World Seniors Championship in Scunthorpe.
The 42-year-old beat the legendary Denis Taylor on his way to the final of the amateur event - and is now eligible to play at next month's World Championships in Sheffield.
Stop missed because of diversion
Jersey got 'better deal' on digital IDs
Chris Rayner
BBC Radio Jersey Political Reporter
Jersey got a "better deal" recruiting a UK company to provide digital identification services, rather than developing them through Estonia, a deputy has said.
Relations between Jersey and the country broke down last year when Estonia learnt it had lost out on the contract to London based firm, Yoti.
The States said initially the country was helping Jersey, having already developed its own digital IDs, but the States said its final proposals did not meet Jersey's requirements, and was expensive.
Deputy Scott Wickenden, Assistant Minister at the Chief Minister's Department, said while it was regrettable relations were affected, Jersey will get a more secure system that suits what the island needs.
Dry, with sunshine
BBC Weather
It will be dry and fine through the day with long spells of sunshine, but it will turn hazy later as high cloud pushes in from the west.
Maximum temperature: 7-10C (45-50F).
Jersey:
Guernsey:
Strong winds forecast across the Channel Islands