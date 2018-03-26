BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

The memoir of Frank Falla, a journalist in Guernsey during the German occupation is to be republished.

Mr Falla was deported to Nazi camps for working with the Guernsey Underground News Service (GUNS), who helped bring BBC News to islanders.

Publisher Blue Ormer said the fourth edition of "The Silent War" would include new photos and a foreword by Dr Gilly Carr, who helped to set up the Frank Falla Archive , recording the stories of islanders deported by the Nazi regime in the Channel Islands.

A launch event will be held on 6 May, the publisher said.