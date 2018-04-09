BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

  1. Updates from Monday 9 April until Friday 13 April 2018

CI shooters in top 10 on Gold Coast

Brent Pilnick

BBC Sport

Jersey and Guernsey's teams are both in the top 10 after the first day of the fullbore shooting pairs at Gold Coast 2018.

Jersey duo of David Le Quesne and Barry Le Cheminant are seventh on 297 with 23 v-bulls - two full points off leaders England who have 299 and 39v's.

Peter and Adam Jory from Guernsey are in 10th with 294 and 30 v-bulls.

Peter and Adam Jory
Guernsey Commonwealth Games Association

