BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

  Updates from Monday 16 April until Friday 20 April 2018

Dry, with sunny periods

Staying largely dry in the Channel Islands today with some sunny periods and areas of cloud.

Some sunshine through this morning with patchy cloud likely as well, but it looks set to remain dry.

Mostly fine in to this afternoon with further sunshine at times.

Maximum temperature: 9-13C (48-55F).

Jersey:

weather
Guernsey:

weather
Tourist Information Centre moves to bus station

Visitors looking for information about Jersey will have to go to the bus station in future.

The Tourist Information Centre has moved from Jersey Museum.

Visit Jersey says it will give holidaymakers all the details about the island they need during their stay.

The organisation's CEO, Keith Beecham said the bus station was the "ideal first port of call for holidaymakers".

Strong wind warning issued for the Channel Islands

