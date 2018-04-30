Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

Summary

  1. Jersey's General Election voting begins
  2. Assisted dying decisions should be made 'while healthy' - Angela Rippon
  3. Jersey runners raise money after marathon death
  4. Updates from Monday 30 April until Friday 4 May 2018

Jersey runners raise money after marathon death

Chris Quevatre

BBC News Online

About 100 people took part in a run in Jersey in memory of a man who died during the London Marathon.

Professional chef Matt Campbell died after completing more than 22 miles.

Campaigners across the country have asked for support in raising more money for his sponsored charity, by completing the last 3.7 miles for him.

Matt Campbell
TWITTER
Matt Campbell, right, was running his second marathon in two weeks

The polls are open!

Well, one of them is...

Chris Quevatre

BBC News Online

You can start voting in Jersey's General Election today.

If you registered to vote before 9 April, you can vote at St Paul's Center in St Helier.

Ballot box
BBC

Pre-poll voting is designed for people who would not be able to vote on election day, or who may find it more convenient.

Deputy Greffier Lisa Hart said she hopes pre-poll voting will give more people a chance to have their say on who should run Jersey.

If you are going to vote today, remember to take a form of photo ID, such as your driving licence or passport.

Today's weather: Jersey

BBC Weather

The weather is a bit of a mixed bag this morning, with rain and sunny periods throughout much of the afternoon...

Weather chart
BBC

Today's weather: Guernsey

BBC Weather

There's not too much to look forward to in terms of Guernsey's weather today.

Rain is predicted throughout much of the afternoon, with a top temperature of 9°C.

Weather chart
BBC

Jersey business owner wants more 'action' on tourism

BBC Radio Jersey

Politicians must stop talking and start taking action to boost visitor numbers, according to the man at the centre of Jersey's new tourism campaign.

Richard Stevens, who runs Jersey Seafari's, said politicians talk a great deal about increasing visitor numbers, but added it's not followed up with policy changes.

He said the island's tourism organisation Visit Jersey has done well to make more people aware of what the island has to offer, but wants more to be done.

A beach
Visit Jersey

Assisted dying decisions should be made 'while healthy'

Chris Quevatre

BBC News Online

Any decisions about end-of-life care should be made by the individual concerned, according to broadcaster Angela Rippon.

Asked about Guernsey's ongoing debate on assisted dying, she said strict legal support should ensure any decision is a genuine one - and not one that is made for the wrong reasons.

Angela Rippon
BBC

The end-of-life is something we should be thinking about when we're healthy, and not when we're unwell, she added.

The States of Guernsey is due to debate the topic next month.

