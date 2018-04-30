Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories
- Jersey's General Election voting begins
- Assisted dying decisions should be made 'while healthy' - Angela Rippon
- Jersey runners raise money after marathon death
- Updates from Monday 30 April until Friday 4 May 2018
Jersey runners raise money after marathon death
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
About 100 people took part in a run in Jersey in memory of a man who died during the London Marathon.
Professional chef Matt Campbell died after completing more than 22 miles.
Campaigners across the country have asked for support in raising more money for his sponsored charity, by completing the last 3.7 miles for him.
The polls are open!
Well, one of them is...
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
You can start voting in Jersey's General Election today.
If you registered to vote before 9 April, you can vote at St Paul's Center in St Helier.
Pre-poll voting is designed for people who would not be able to vote on election day, or who may find it more convenient.
Deputy Greffier Lisa Hart said she hopes pre-poll voting will give more people a chance to have their say on who should run Jersey.
If you are going to vote today, remember to take a form of photo ID, such as your driving licence or passport.
Jersey business owner wants more 'action' on tourism
BBC Radio Jersey
Politicians must stop talking and start taking action to boost visitor numbers, according to the man at the centre of Jersey's new tourism campaign.
Richard Stevens, who runs Jersey Seafari's, said politicians talk a great deal about increasing visitor numbers, but added it's not followed up with policy changes.
He said the island's tourism organisation Visit Jersey has done well to make more people aware of what the island has to offer, but wants more to be done.
Assisted dying decisions should be made 'while healthy'
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Any decisions about end-of-life care should be made by the individual concerned, according to broadcaster Angela Rippon.
Asked about Guernsey's ongoing debate on assisted dying, she said strict legal support should ensure any decision is a genuine one - and not one that is made for the wrong reasons.
The end-of-life is something we should be thinking about when we're healthy, and not when we're unwell, she added.
The States of Guernsey is due to debate the topic next month.