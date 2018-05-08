Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

  Updates from Tuesday 8 May until Friday 11 May 2018

Concern over school's sex ed policy

Rory O'Reilly

BBC Radio Guernsey

Teachers and parents have told the BBC they're concerned by a school's sex education policy which doesn't mention contraception, but does feature abstinence.

Students at Blanchelande School are now the only in the island not to receive sex education advice from the States of Guernsey's preferred service.

Concerns by teachers and parents have been raised that Blanchelande changed its sex education policy in June 2017 with a move away from teaching pupils about safe sex and the use of contraception.

The new policy, which is available on the school's website, was revised by the principal, Robert O'Brien, and makes no mention of contraception and in several places emphasises the teaching of chastity. Another concern by parents and teachers was religious education was intrinsic to the school's sex education policy.

When approached by the BBC, Robert O'Brien, the Parent, Teacher and Friends Association (PTFA) and the board of governors all declined to be interviewed. However in a statement Mr O'Brien said that Blanchelande College will continue to work with local GPs, nurses and other professionals to provide the very best and broadest relationships and sex education.

The States' Sexual Health and Relationship Education service confirmed Blanchelande stopped using its services back in 2017 - after 18 years.

Today's weather: Jersey

BBC Weather

There's a small possibility of some rain later this morning, but it's generally dry all day - but not quite as hot as yesterday.

Today's weather: Guernsey

BBC Weather

After the glorious Bank Holiday weekend weather, it's not looking quite as sunny today - but only a small chance of rain.

