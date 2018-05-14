Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates from Monday 14 May until Friday 18 May 2018

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Assisted dying will 'squeeze out' other funding

Chris Quevatre

BBC News Online

Assisted dying funding would "squeeze out" other funding priorities, according to a Guernsey deputy.

Deputy Emilie Yerby said that if States members passed a legal amendment due to be debated on Wednesday, it could mean some priorities were pushed to the back of the queue unless more funding was provided.

But the new proposals would require a working party to be formed to develop a legal regime to permit assisted dying.

Deputy Gavin St Pier tabled an amendment to his original plans last week in a hope to tackle concerns raised about the issue.

It drops assisted dying into the prioritisation system, but it doesn't broaden the funding envelope. That is one thing it hasn't done from the start. If it is to be prioritised, it will have to squeeze something out."

Deputy Emilie YerbyStates of Guernsey

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Today's weather: Dry and plenty of sunshine

BBC Weather

Today will be dry with plenty of sunshine.

There will be a fairly brisk northerly breeze though.

Maximum temperature: 11 to 14C (52 to 57F).

Jersey:

Jersey
BBC

Guernsey:

Guernsey weather
BBC

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Guernsey Electricity derelict houses to be demolished

BBC Radio Guernsey

Four derelict houses owned by Guernsey Electricity are due to be demolished later.

Vale Avenue will be closed until Wednesday with diversions in place.

The pavement surrounding the buildings will continue to be closed, with parking suspended until all works are complete in late June.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

‘Doctors will be protected by law’

Guernsey Press

Guernsey’s ability to recruit and retain high-quality health care professionals will not suffer if assisted dying proposals are successful, according to current and retired medical staff.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Pre-poll voting closing in Jersey

Ryan Morrison

BBC News Online

The pre-poll voting station in St Helier for Jersey's general election closes this afternoon.

The voting booth at St Paul's Centre opened two weeks ago for anyone registered to vote before 9 April to make their choice before polling day.

It was setup in the hope of increasing Jersey's voter turnout, according to the States Greffe.

The St Helier polling station closes at 14:00. The next opportunity to vote after that will be between 08:00 and 20:00 on 16 May.

Pre-poll
BBC

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Medical bodies 'will talk' on assisted dying

Chris Quevatre

BBC News Online

Two medical bodies would hold discussions with the States if proposals on assisted dying were passed, according to Guernsey's most senior politician.

Politicians are set to vote on proposals - which would allow the States to look into the legalisation of assisted dying - on Wednesday.

In a statement from Deputy Gavin St Pier, he said both the General Medical Council and the Royal College of Physicians would be willing to continue talks if States members voted in favour of working to legalise assisted dying.

St Pier
BBC

Jane Dacre, president of the Royal College of Physicians, said although the RCP did not currently support a change in law, it would help local doctors develop safeguards.

The General Medical Council said it would hold further discussions if there were specific proposals on how the law would operate in practice.

The news comes as several medical professionals, including the past chair of the Royal College of Nursing's governing body, have come out in favour of legalising assisted dying, although there has been significant opposition too.

Lady Tanni Grey-Thompson - a former Paralympian and patron of the Guernsey Disability Association - said safeguards in countries where assisted dying is already legal had "slowly been eroded".

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top