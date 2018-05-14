Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Assisted dying funding would "squeeze out" other funding priorities, according to a Guernsey deputy.

Deputy Emilie Yerby said that if States members passed a legal amendment due to be debated on Wednesday, it could mean some priorities were pushed to the back of the queue unless more funding was provided.

But the new proposals would require a working party to be formed to develop a legal regime to permit assisted dying.

Deputy Gavin St Pier tabled an amendment to his original plans last week in a hope to tackle concerns raised about the issue.