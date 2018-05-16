Jersey General Election 2018

Summary

  1. Polls officially closed at 20:00 after 12 hours of voting
  2. More than 3,000 islanders cast their vote by pre-polling
  3. 11 constables and three deputies have already been elected unopposed

Live Reporting

Reports of higher voter turnout

Rob Byrne

BBC News Online

Some of our reporters at the polling stations are being told there's been a stronger turnout than in 2014.

We're yet to have any official numbers though. At the last election turnout was 39.5%.

Voters in St Ouen
BBC

In St Mary's - expected to be one of the first stations to announce - our reporter says the number of voters has been "steady all day".

At St Helier number one, officials have told us they've seen an increased turnout on 2014, perhaps up to about 30%.

In St Saviour number two, our reporter has been told it's been "busy", with more younger voters turning out this afternoon.

And at Springfield Stadium, incumbent, Deputy Geoff Southern says he's seen the biggest turn out in 10 years, plus lots of young voters.

JEP exit poll results out

Jersey Evening Post

Reform Jersey chairman Deputy Sam Mezec is the favourite to top the poll in tonight’s senatorial election, according to the results of a JEP exit poll.

Jersey General Election: Dogs at polling stations

Rob England

BBC News Online

The polls have closed after a busy day of islanders casting their votes.

What’s better than exercising your democratic right to vote? Doing it with a furry companion by your side.

Here are some of the dogs our reporters have spotted around the island’s polling stations.

dog
BBC
There were plenty of furry faces around St Helier Parish Hall
dog
BBC
Wingnut joined voters this afternoon in St Helier district one
dog
BBC
Peanut and Dotty did the same
dog
BBC
Marley was spotted in St Peter...
dog
BBC
... with Oliver, a rescue dog who is two today
dog
BBC
Bella was waiting patiently outside St Mary parish hall

More woman stand for island-wide mandate in 2018

Ryan Morrison

BBC News Online

There is a slight increase in the number of woman seeking an island-wide mandate in the 2018 Jersey General Election compared to 2014.

There were three female senatorial candidates in 2014 out of 18 candidates in total.

Newcomer Dr Zoe Cameron was the only female senator elected in 2014 but she resigned after two years sparking a by-election. She was replaced by Sarah Ferguson.

This year four of the 17 candidates are female.

Number of unopposed deputies elections halves since 2014

Ryan Morrison

BBC News Online

There were half as many deputies elected unopposed in the 2018 Jersey general election than in the 2014 poll.

This year three deputies were elected without any opposition compared to six in 2014.

Unopposed
Vote.je

Deputies elected unopposed in 2018 (l-r):

  • Steve Luce of St Martin
  • John Young of St Brelade district one
  • Carolyn Labey of Grouville

St Mary has the only contested constable election

Ryan Morrison

BBC News Online

For the second Jersey general election in a row St Mary is the only parish to have a contested election for constable.

It is the only parish to hold elections for senator, constable and deputy this year.

Julliette Gallichan and John Le Bailly
Vote.je

It is the same two candidates contesting the seat: Juliette Gallichan and John Le Bailly.

In 2014 Julliette Gallichan won with 306 votes over John Le Bailly who got 300 votes.

Polls are closing in Jersey's General Election

Ryan Morrison

BBC News Online

Polls are closing in Jersey's 2018 General Election. It's the first time the vote has been held in the spring.

St Helier polling
BBC

Results for the one contested constable election in St Mary, eight senatorial seats and 26 deputy seats should be declared this evening and tonight.

Eleven of the twelve parish constables have already been elected as there were no other nominations and three of the 29 deputies have been elected unopposed.

More than 3,000 islanders had already cast their vote at the pre-poll voting station in St Helier before polls opened at 08:00 this morning.

