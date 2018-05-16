Jersey General Election 2018

Some of our reporters at the polling stations are being told there's been a stronger turnout than in 2014.

We're yet to have any official numbers though. At the last election turnout was 39.5%.

BBC

In St Mary's - expected to be one of the first stations to announce - our reporter says the number of voters has been "steady all day".

At St Helier number one, officials have told us they've seen an increased turnout on 2014, perhaps up to about 30%.

In St Saviour number two, our reporter has been told it's been "busy", with more younger voters turning out this afternoon.

And at Springfield Stadium, incumbent, Deputy Geoff Southern says he's seen the biggest turn out in 10 years, plus lots of young voters.