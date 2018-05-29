Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Mostly cloudy this morning with some showery rain, which could be heavy and thundery. There will then be spells of sunshine through the afternoon, but also the risk of the odd shower. Maximum temperature: 16 to 19C (61 to 66F). Jersey: Guernsey:
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Cloudy with some thundery rain
BBC Weather
Mostly cloudy this morning with some showery rain, which could be heavy and thundery.
There will then be spells of sunshine through the afternoon, but also the risk of the odd shower.
Maximum temperature: 16 to 19C (61 to 66F).
Jersey:
Guernsey:
Yellow wind warning in place across the islands
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
There is currently a yellow weather warning in place for wind across the islands.
Winds of force six are expected.