Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Jersey's next chief minister will be decided later. Two politicians, Senator Ian Gorst, the island's current chief minister, and Senator John Le Fondre - have put themselves forward for the role. Lots will be drawn to decide which candidate will address the Assembly first, with each one speaking for up to 10 minutes, followed by up to an hour of questions for members. It will be up to their colleagues to decide which one will take on the responsibilities of the island's most senior politician, using the electronic voting system. You can listen to the States sitting live on BBC Radio Jersey here.
