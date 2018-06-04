Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

  Updates from Monday 4 June until Friday 8 June 2018

Jersey's new chief minister to be selected

BBC Radio Jersey

Jersey's next chief minister will be decided later.

Two politicians, Senator Ian Gorst, the island's current chief minister, and Senator John Le Fondre - have put themselves forward for the role.

Ian Gorst, John Le Fondre
Vote.je
Senators Ian Gorst (L) and John Le Fondre (R)

Lots will be drawn to decide which candidate will address the Assembly first, with each one speaking for up to 10 minutes, followed by up to an hour of questions for members.

It will be up to their colleagues to decide which one will take on the responsibilities of the island's most senior politician, using the electronic voting system.

You can listen to the States sitting live on BBC Radio Jersey here.

