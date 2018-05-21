Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

More than £250,000 has been lost by Jersey people through text message scams in the last six months.

The Jersey Fraud Prevention Forum is concerned about the increasing number of people being caught out by fraudsters who send messages that claim to be from banks.

The scam messages usually claim there's been fraudulent activity on someone's bank account and asks them to send personal and financial information. They can appear in the same feed as genuine messages.

The forum said banks would never ask customers for any personal information.

Getty Images

The forum added that it had seen a significant rise in the number of people falling victim to the crime, and it was likely there were even more unreported cases.

It is working with Jersey's three mobile phone companies to send their own text messages, warning of the scam and advising people what to look out for.

Anyone who has had a scam message is asked to contact their bank, mobile phone company and the police.