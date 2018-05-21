Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

More than £250,000 has been lost by Jersey people through text message scams in the last six months.
The Jersey Fraud Prevention Forum is concerned about the increasing number of people being caught out by fraudsters who send messages that claim to be from banks.
The scam messages usually claim there's been fraudulent activity on someone's bank account and asks them to send personal and financial information. They can appear in the same feed as genuine messages.
The forum said banks would never ask customers for any personal information.
The forum added that it had seen a significant rise in the number of people falling victim to the crime, and it was likely there were even more unreported cases.
It is working with Jersey's three mobile phone companies to send their own text messages, warning of the scam and advising people what to look out for.
Anyone who has had a scam message is asked to contact their bank, mobile phone company and the police.
Today's weather: Jersey
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
For an island that's just a few miles away from Guernsey, Jersey's maximum temperature is somehow 4°C higher today.
Guernsey’s private schools have seen a surge in demand since the decision to pursue a two-school model, according to the former vice president of the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture.
Deputy Carl Meerveld, who resigned from the education committee last year, said colleges now had waiting lists in place after all spaces were filled following the decision to pursue the new plan.
The uncertainty surrounding the proposal, rather than the plan to replace the Grammar School, is the main reason for the surge in demand, he added.
New States members 'prepared' for online abuse
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Newly-elected members of the States of Jersey have told the BBC they are prepared to deal with any online abuse they may get because of their new positions.
Outgoing Economic Development Minister Murray Norton was just one politician to admit the abuse he received was a factor in his decision not to stand for re-election.
Others have also spoken about the trolling they have had to endure.
Kirsten Morel, the newly elected deputy of St Lawrence, said the threat of negative and unregulated online comments was the one thing that made him question his decision to stand.
You do wonder: 'Am I prepared for some of the things that are said? Am I prepared for some of the nastiness that we've seen can happen?' I hope Jersey doesn't go down that route - not just for me, but in general. One of the reasons that I'm standing is that politics has become so nasty and so divided around the world - I don't want to see that happening any more in Jersey. I believe I'm prepared and resilient enough, but I actually believe Jersey needs to make sure it doesn't go down that path in the first place."
Today's weather: Guernsey
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
It was very hazy in Guernsey this morning, but the skies are clearing and it's looking like another day of blue skies.
