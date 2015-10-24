Hurricane Patricia - as it happened
Summary
- Hurricane Patricia makes landfall in Jalisco state, western Mexico
- It is the strongest hurricane ever recorded in the Americas
- Winds of 265km/h (165mph) recorded as it made landfall
- Torrential rain, floods and landslides are predicted
- Storm weakens to a Category Four but still bringing heavy winds
Live Reporting
By Tim Swift and Roland Hughes
All times stated are UK
She touched down as a Category Five hurricane - the strongest ever recorded in the Americas - but has since weakened to a Category Four.
While the eye of the storm missed heavily-populated areas, the city of Manzanillo suffered heavy winds and rains, but seemingly no deadly storm surge.
While Patricia is expected to slow to a tropical storm in the coming hours, she brings the threat of catastrophic flash floods and mudslides.
Update from space
Scott Kelly, on the International Space Station, tweets:
Storm weakens to a Category Four
Hurricane Patricia had already slowed down as it approached land - and now it's slowing down more. It's now a Category Four, rather than a Category Five.
The US National Hurricane Center has just sent an update - the maximum winds are now close to 215km/h (130mph) and the storm is moving north-northeast.
It says: "Rapid weakening is forecast, with Patricia expected to become a tropical storm tomorrow morning, and a tropical depression tomorrow afternoon."
Unknown consequences
The BBC's Mexico correspondent Katy Watson - on her way to the west of the country - writes:
Mexico is used to dealing with big storms during its hurricane season but the strength of this storm is unprecedented in this part of the Pacific.
The worry is that Hurricane Patricia will leave devastation in its wake, with flash floods and landslides a concern in the coming days.
No matter how prepared Mexico is, these hurricanes are unpredictable - and the consequences unknown.
The height of the storm
The most powerful footage of Patricia seems to be coming from the port city of Manzanillo, though the worst now appears to have passed.
Alejandro Aguilar posted this video from there soon after the storm made landfall.
What does Patricia sound like?
Enrique Acevedo, a journalist with the Spanish language network Univision, answers the question from Melaque, Mexico.
More footage from Manzanillo
Sergio Almazán, a graduate student studying geology in Mexico, posted this video to Twitter.
Mexico's neighbours ready to help
How fast? Very fast.
Mexican meteorologists said Patricia landed with winds of 265km/h (165mph).
The Weather Channel in the US have a far higher number:
Would this be the highest wind speed ever recorded? Err, no. Far from it.
The World Meteorological Organization says the fastest wind speed ever recorded was 408km/h (254mph) - that was during Tropical Cyclone Olivia in Australia in 1996.
What's ahead for Puerto Vallarta?
The local advice
'The worst is over'
Storm dying down in Manzanillo?
More again from Hector Sanchez in the port city of Manzanillo, who had sought shelter but is outdoors again.
He says in another Instagram post uploaded in the last few minutes that the storm appears to be dying down there.
What to expect
The storm is now expected to take it over mountains where there are only small hamlets - though they could be at risk of landslides and flash floods.
There don't appear to be any reports of storm surge - high sea waters that can often, as with Typhoon Haiyan in the Philippines, cause most damage.
'Not declaring victory'
Mexican authorities are expressing relief after Hurricane Patricia made landfall in a relatively unpopulated part of the of Pacific coast. However, Mexican Transportation Secretary Gerardo Ruiz Esparza told the Associated Press that officials have been bracing for the worst and are "not declaring victory" just yet.
The closest population center to the hurricane is Manzanillo and it is outside the range of the storm's hurricane-force winds.
Advice for those in western Mexico
The Mexican government is urging all those in the affected areas to seek shelter - if anyone in the three states Patricia is affecting needs to know where to go, they can call these numbers.
Meanwhile, the UK Foreign Office's consular assistance team is on 0044 20 7008 1500.
A break for Puerto Vallarta?
Many American television crews are stationed in Puerto Vallarta, but the current live shots show a scene of relative calm.
The strongest hurricane ever to hit the west coast of Mexico landed further south than anticipated. And that might be good news for the resort town of Puerto Vallarta, where hundreds of tourists who couldn't be evacuated are holed up.
More video from Manzanillo
One man who has been busy filming in the last few hours is Hector Sanchez, who lives in Manzanillo.
The BBC has been in contact with him - he and his family are safe, and have barricaded themselves in to their home.
You can have a look at his footage on Instagram here - we'll bring you more of it in the coming hours.
A message from the Mexican president
'It's really ugly'
Manzanillo is a city of some 110,000 people - and, right now, it looks like it is bearing the brunt of the storm.
Jacob Lozano Salazar, who took this photo in the last 20 minutes, told the BBC: "We're all safe but it's really ugly here on the coast."
Video from Jalisco
Hurricane Patricia has made landfall and appears to be packing a punch near the seaside town of Tenacatita - please be aware that the video includes some swearing in Spanish.
Storm chasers head to Patricia
While thousands evacuate, a few are rushing toward the storm. Josh Morgerman describes himself as a "hardcore hurricane chaser".
Latest update
An historic storm
Patricia becomes only the second Category Five hurricane to make landfall in the Pacific.
The other was an un-named storm that killed close to 1,800 people near Manzanillo, Mexico, in 1959.
Patricia touched down only a few kilometres from the same city.
Patricia slows down, slightly
The US National Hurricane Center in Miami said the storm had estimated winds of 165 mph (270 kph) when it touched land near Cuixmala, Mexico. While winds have slowed from peak levels of 200 mph, it's still a Category 5 hurricane capable of "potentially catastrophic" damage.
Where did Patricia make landfall?
All the indications are that it made landfall near Cuixmala, a resort between the cities of Puerto Vallarta and Manzanillo.
Tourists evacuated from resort
The BBC's Katy Watson reports: A spokesman for the governor of Jalisco, Mexico, said 10,000 tourists have been evacuated from Puerto Vallarta. The remainder will stay put in hotels and other shelters.
BBC journalists head toward the storm
Katy Watson, the BBC's Mexico correspondent, will be reporting on Hurricane Patricia in the coming days. US correspondents James Cook and Laura Bicker will also be reporting from Mexico during the storm.
Manzanillo hit by heavy winds
It seems as if the city of Manzanillo is bearing the brunt of the winds and rains right now. This was filmed by Felipe Mendoza in the last hour.
Patricia makes landfall
Hurricane Patricia, the strongest storm ever recorded, has just made landfall in Jalisco, Mexico.
Hunkering down
Camilla Matheson, a British woman on holiday in Puerto Vallarta with her husband and eight-year-old son, has been speaking to BBC World News television.
She said authorities had decided not to evacuate their hotel, adding that - for now - it was calm in the resort, if rainy.
'Afraid to stay at home'
Carla Torres, a local woman in Puerto Vallarta, and her famiky have arrived at a Red Cross shelter. She told AP she was afraid she wouldn't be safe in her home.
Webcams go dark as Patricia nears
Many Mexican resorts host webcams, showing off their beautiful beachfront views in normal times, but with Hurricane Patricia barreling toward Mexico's west coast, most of those feeds are down.
Why hurricane and not cyclone?
Hurricanes, typhoons and cyclones all describe the same weather phenomenon, but different names are used depending on where they occur. Asia has seen more deadly storms than the Americas, but there they are known as cyclones or typhoons.
Patricia filmed from above
Nasa released this video shot from the International Space Station on Friday.
More video from Manzanillo
Here is another video filmed in Manzanillo, just under half an hour ago.
Hurricane Patricia - Q&A
Deadliest storms
We've heard plenty about just how powerful Patricia is - but, if it makes landfall as a Category Five hurricane, it wouldn't be the first. It may well be the strongest, though.
The US National Hurricane Center says the only other Category Five to make landfall in the Pacific hit the exact same area - killing close to 1,800 people near Manzanillo, Mexico, in 1959.
On the Atlantic side, the most recent Category Five to touch down was Hurricane Felix in Nicaragua in 2007. More than 100 people died there.
The deadliest Category Five hurricane ever recorded was named San Felipe-Okeechobee. It killed 2,166 people when it hit Puerto Rico in September 1928.
Patricia's path
This is the likely path of the hurricane. It is expected to weaken as it hit land and crosses the mountains in the coming hours.
In the path of the storm
Landfall is still possibly a few hours away - but this is the scene on the coast now. This video was filmed in Manzanillo, in the path of the storm, a few minutes ago.