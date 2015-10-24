A satellite view of Hurricane Patricia

Hurricane Patricia - as it happened

Summary

  1. Hurricane Patricia makes landfall in Jalisco state, western Mexico
  2. It is the strongest hurricane ever recorded in the Americas
  3. Winds of 265km/h (165mph) recorded as it made landfall
  4. Torrential rain, floods and landslides are predicted
  5. Storm weakens to a Category Four but still bringing heavy winds

Live Reporting

By Tim Swift and Roland Hughes

All times stated are UK

Thanks for joining us

That's all from our live page on Hurricane Patricia making landfall in western Mexico.

She touched down as a Category Five hurricane - the strongest ever recorded in the Americas - but has since weakened to a Category Four.

While the eye of the storm missed heavily-populated areas, the city of Manzanillo suffered heavy winds and rains, but seemingly no deadly storm surge.

While Patricia is expected to slow to a tropical storm in the coming hours, she brings the threat of catastrophic flash floods and mudslides.

You can read all the latest here - thanks for joining us.

Update from space

Scott Kelly, on the International Space Station, tweets:

Woke up in the night #Patricia update w latest view from @space_station Thoughts continue for all below #YearInSpace
Scott Kelly

StationCDRKelly

Storm weakens to a Category Four

Tourists who arrived from Puerto Vallarta eat in a corridor of a hotel in Guadalajara, Mexico October 23, 2015.
Reuters

Hurricane Patricia had already slowed down as it approached land - and now it's slowing down more. It's now a Category Four, rather than a Category Five.

The US National Hurricane Center has just sent an update - the maximum winds are now close to 215km/h (130mph) and the storm is moving north-northeast.

It says: "Rapid weakening is forecast, with Patricia expected to become a tropical storm tomorrow morning, and a tropical depression tomorrow afternoon."

Unknown consequences

A resident, who was evacuated from her home, looks out through a window at the University of Puerto Vallarta, which is being used as a shelter, in the Pacific beach resort city of Puerto Vallarta,
Reuters

The BBC's Mexico correspondent Katy Watson - on her way to the west of the country - writes:

Mexico is used to dealing with big storms during its hurricane season but the strength of this storm is unprecedented in this part of the Pacific.

The worry is that Hurricane Patricia will leave devastation in its wake, with flash floods and landslides a concern in the coming days.

No matter how prepared Mexico is, these hurricanes are unpredictable - and the consequences unknown.

You can follow Katy on Twitter here

The height of the storm

View more on instagram

The most powerful footage of Patricia seems to be coming from the port city of Manzanillo, though the worst now appears to have passed.

Alejandro Aguilar posted this video from there soon after the storm made landfall.

What does Patricia sound like?

Enrique Acevedo, a journalist with the Spanish language network Univision, answers the question from Melaque, Mexico.

View more on twitter
More footage from Manzanillo

Sergio Almazán, a graduate student studying geology in Mexico, posted this video to Twitter.

View more on twitter
How fast? Very fast.

Mexican meteorologists said Patricia landed with winds of 265km/h (165mph).

The Weather Channel in the US have a far higher number:

A station near Cuixmala, Mexico (landfall point) reported 185 mph winds, gusts to 211 mph before losing data. (Estación de Biología Chamela)

The Weather Channel

weatherchannel

A station near Cuixmala, Mexico (landfall point) reported 185 mph winds, gusts to 211 mph before losing data. (Estación de Biología Chamela)

Would this be the highest wind speed ever recorded? Err, no. Far from it.

The World Meteorological Organization says the fastest wind speed ever recorded was 408km/h (254mph) - that was during Tropical Cyclone Olivia in Australia in 1996.

What's ahead for Puerto Vallarta?

View more on twitter
The local advice

View more on youtube

The risk around Hurricane Patricia remains high. We must not lower our guard

Miguel Ángel Osorio ChongMexican Secretary of the Interior
Storm dying down in Manzanillo?

View more on instagram

More again from Hector Sanchez in the port city of Manzanillo, who had sought shelter but is outdoors again.

He says in another Instagram post uploaded in the last few minutes that the storm appears to be dying down there.

What to expect

Path
BBC

The storm is now expected to take it over mountains where there are only small hamlets - though they could be at risk of landslides and flash floods.

There don't appear to be any reports of storm surge - high sea waters that can often, as with Typhoon Haiyan in the Philippines, cause most damage.

'Not declaring victory'

Waves break on the beach in Boca de Pascuales, Colima State, Mexico, on October 22, 2015.
Getty Images

Mexican authorities are expressing relief after Hurricane Patricia made landfall in a relatively unpopulated part of the of Pacific coast. However, Mexican Transportation Secretary Gerardo Ruiz Esparza told the Associated Press that officials have been bracing for the worst and are "not declaring victory" just yet.

The closest population center to the hurricane is Manzanillo and it is outside the range of the storm's hurricane-force winds. 

Advice for those in western Mexico

The Mexican government is urging all those in the affected areas to seek shelter - if anyone in the three states Patricia is affecting needs to know where to go, they can call these numbers.

Pide @LUISFELIPE_P mantenerse atento a las indicaciones de la @PcSegob #HuracánPatricia
Pide @LUISFELIPE_P mantenerse atento a las indicaciones de la @PcSegob #HuracánPatricia

Presidencia México

PresidenciaMX

Pide @LUISFELIPE_P mantenerse atento a las indicaciones de la @PcSegob #HuracánPatricia

Meanwhile, the UK Foreign Office's consular assistance team is on 0044 20 7008 1500.

A break for Puerto Vallarta?

A man walks with his dog along the city"s historic boardwalk as Hurricane Patricia approaches the Pacific beach resort of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico October 23, 2015.
Reuters

Many American television crews are stationed in Puerto Vallarta, but the current live shots show a scene of relative calm.

The strongest hurricane ever to hit the west coast of Mexico landed further south than anticipated. And that might be good news for the resort town of Puerto Vallarta, where hundreds of tourists who couldn't be evacuated are holed up.

View more on twitter
More video from Manzanillo

View more on instagram

One man who has been busy filming in the last few hours is Hector Sanchez, who lives in Manzanillo.

The BBC has been in contact with him - he and his family are safe, and have barricaded themselves in to their home.

You can have a look at his footage on Instagram here - we'll bring you more of it in the coming hours.

A message from the Mexican president

Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto
Reuters

Hurricane Patrica is already on the coast of Mexico. Do not go out. Protect yourself ... I'm looking out for you.

Enrique Peña NietoPresident of Mexico
'It's really ugly'

View more on instagram

Manzanillo is a city of some 110,000 people - and, right now, it looks like it is bearing the brunt of the storm.

Jacob Lozano Salazar, who took this photo in the last 20 minutes, told the BBC: "We're all safe but it's really ugly here on the coast."

Video from Jalisco

Hurricane Patricia has made landfall and appears to be packing a punch near the seaside town of Tenacatita - please be aware that the video includes some swearing in Spanish.

View more on twitter
An historic storm

Patricia becomes only the second Category Five hurricane to make landfall in the Pacific.

The other was an un-named storm that killed close to 1,800 people near Manzanillo, Mexico, in 1959.

Patricia touched down only a few kilometres from the same city.

Patricia slows down, slightly

Monster Hurricane Patricia roared toward Mexico"s Pacific coast on Friday, prompting authorities to evacuate villagers
AFP

The US National Hurricane Center in Miami said the storm had estimated winds of 165 mph (270 kph) when it touched land near Cuixmala, Mexico. While winds have slowed from peak levels of 200 mph, it's still a Category 5 hurricane capable of "potentially catastrophic" damage. 

Where did Patricia make landfall?

All the indications are that it made landfall near Cuixmala, a resort between the cities of Puerto Vallarta and Manzanillo.

Map showing where Hurricane Patricia made landfall
BBC
  • Share this post
The BBC's Katy Watson reports: A spokesman for the governor of Jalisco, Mexico,  said 10,000 tourists have been evacuated from Puerto Vallarta. The remainder will stay put in hotels and other shelters.

A couple looks out to sea as rainfall increases with the approach of Hurricane Patricia in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, Friday, Oct. 23, 2015.
AP
BBC journalists head toward the storm

Katy Watson, the BBC's Mexico correspondent, will be reporting on Hurricane Patricia in the coming days. US correspondents James Cook and Laura Bicker will also be reporting from Mexico during the storm.

View more on instagram
Manzanillo hit by heavy winds

It seems as if the city of Manzanillo is bearing the brunt of the winds and rains right now. This was filmed by Felipe Mendoza in the last hour.

View more on twitter
Patricia makes landfall

Hurricane Patricia
Twitter

Hurricane Patricia, the strongest storm ever recorded, has just made landfall in Jalisco, Mexico.

Hunkering down

Still image of Carrie Matheson, British tourist in Mexico - 23 October 2015
BBC

Camilla Matheson, a British woman on holiday in Puerto Vallarta with her husband and eight-year-old son, has been speaking to BBC World News television.

She said authorities had decided not to evacuate their hotel, adding that - for now - it was calm in the resort, if rainy.

We've been told to set ourselves up in our bathroom for the evening. The hotel is boarded up downstairs - nobody is going anywhere

Camilla MathesonBritish tourist, Puerto Vallarta
'Afraid to stay at home'

Carla Torres, a local woman in Puerto Vallarta, and her famiky have arrived at a Red Cross shelter. She told AP she was afraid she wouldn't be safe in her home.

Here we are with those who can give us help.

Webcams go dark as Patricia nears

Many Mexican resorts host webcams, showing off their beautiful beachfront views in normal times, but with Hurricane Patricia barreling toward Mexico's west coast, most of those feeds are down.

View more on twitter
Why hurricane and not cyclone?

Hurricanes, typhoons and cyclones all describe the same weather phenomenon, but different names are used depending on where they occur. Asia has seen more deadly storms than the Americas, but there they are known as cyclones or typhoons.

Map showing the world's seven tropical cyclone basins and what the storms that form there are called - 23 October 2015
BBC
Patricia filmed from above

Nasa released this video shot from the International Space Station on Friday.  

View more on youtube
More video from Manzanillo

View more on twitter

Here is another video filmed in Manzanillo, just under half an hour ago.

Again, we ask that when sending pictures, video or eyewitness accounts at no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe any laws. 

Hurricane Patricia - Q&A

Take a closer look at the hurricane in this Q&A

An aerial view of Hurricane Patricia
EPA
Deadliest storms

A palm tree is hit by winds near the beach during heavy rain in the City port of La Ceiba, Honduras as hurricane Felix approaches 04 September 2007.
Getty Images
Hurricane Felix killed more than 100 people in 2007

We've heard plenty about just how powerful Patricia is - but, if it makes landfall as a Category Five hurricane, it wouldn't be the first. It may well be the strongest, though.

The US National Hurricane Center says the only other Category Five to make landfall in the Pacific hit the exact same area - killing close to 1,800 people near Manzanillo, Mexico, in 1959.

On the Atlantic side, the most recent Category Five to touch down was Hurricane Felix in Nicaragua in 2007. More than 100 people died there.

The deadliest Category Five hurricane ever recorded was named San Felipe-Okeechobee. It killed 2,166 people when it hit Puerto Rico in September 1928.

Patricia's path

This is the likely path of the hurricane. It is expected to weaken as it hit land and crosses the mountains in the coming hours.

Map of Hurricane Patricia's path
BBC
In the path of the storm

Landfall is still possibly a few hours away - but this is the scene on the coast now. This video was filmed in Manzanillo, in the path of the storm, a few minutes ago.

View more on instagram
