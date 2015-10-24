That's all from our live page on Hurricane Patricia making landfall in western Mexico.

She touched down as a Category Five hurricane - the strongest ever recorded in the Americas - but has since weakened to a Category Four.

While the eye of the storm missed heavily-populated areas, the city of Manzanillo suffered heavy winds and rains, but seemingly no deadly storm surge.

While Patricia is expected to slow to a tropical storm in the coming hours, she brings the threat of catastrophic flash floods and mudslides.

You can read all the latest here - thanks for joining us.