Hurricane Irma batters Caribbean

Flights between many of the islands, which include the Dominican Republic, Guadeloupe, and the British Virgin Islands, have been cancelled.

Antigua's airport is closed on Wednesday.

British Airways cancelled a flight from the UK on Tuesday and, along with Virgin Atlantic, changed return schedules.

Also on Tuesday, British Airways cancelled its flight to Antigua, which was then due to continue to Tobago.

BA sent an empty aircraft to Antigua to bring travellers home early. The full flight of 326 passengers left the island early evening on Tuesday.