Hurricane Irma batters Caribbean
- Officials warn of "potentially catastrophic" effects as the most powerful Atlantic storm in a decade hits
- Irma has already caused major flooding and damage to buildings on several islands
- The category five hurricane has sustained wind speeds reaching 300km/h (185mph)
- Thousands of people have been evacuated from at-risk areas
- In the US, Florida's Key West area has ordered a mandatory evacuation
By Yaroslav Lukov and Max Matza
All times stated are UK
Closing in on Virgin Islands
The Weather Channel reports that Irma is about 30 miles (50km) from the British Virgin Islands, and is expected to make landfall there in the next two hours.
Flights disrupted
Flights between many of the islands, which include the Dominican Republic, Guadeloupe, and the British Virgin Islands, have been cancelled.
Antigua's airport is closed on Wednesday.
British Airways cancelled a flight from the UK on Tuesday and, along with Virgin Atlantic, changed return schedules.
Also on Tuesday, British Airways cancelled its flight to Antigua, which was then due to continue to Tobago.
BA sent an empty aircraft to Antigua to bring travellers home early. The full flight of 326 passengers left the island early evening on Tuesday.
Winds picking up in Puerto Rico
Market shelves emptying in Florida
Supermarket shelves are rapidly emptying in Florida, days before Irma may hit the US mainland.
Emergency officials have advised Miami residents to have three days of food and water on hand.
Cuba braces for impact
Emergency officials in Cuba have warned of a direct hit later in the week.
Our Cuba correspondent, Will Grant, says the local media have ramped up the coverage.
Briton in the eye of the storm
Alison Strand, originally from Staffordshire in the UK, spoke to the BBC while preparing for her home to be hit by the hurricane in Anguilla.
She said she had lost power and was facing "quite dangerous" conditions.
Current warnings in place
There are currently hurricane watches and warnings in place for:
The islands' populations range from about 2,000 each on Barbuda, Saba and Culebra, to 3.5 million in Puerto Rico.
Haiti, the Turks and Caicos Islands and the south-eastern Bahamas are on hurricane watch.
And here's a predicted path of Hurricane Irma
BBC reporters in Puerto Rico on hurricane watch
Our reporters Laura Bicker and Paul Blake are in Puerto Rico to cover the fast developing story.
On Tuesday, President Donald Trump declared a state of emergency on the island, which is a territory of the US.
Evacuations issued as storm makes landfall
Irma first hit Antigua and Barbuda, before moving on to St Barthelemy and St Martin.
The storm is then expected to move on towards Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.
Meanwhile, in the US, Florida's Key West area has ordered a mandatory evacuation.
Hurricane Irma: Visual guide
Here's our visual guide, which includes satellite and infrared images of the storm, and shows its path and strength.
Dramatic footage from St Martin
The four "most solid" buildings on the island of St Martin, an overseas French territory, have been destroyed, French Interior Minister Gérard Collomb announced.
Here's some footage from St Martin.
'Potentially catastrophic' effects
Welcome to our live coverage as Hurricane Irma, the most powerful Atlantic storm in a decade, is battering the Caribbean.
The category five hurricane, the highest possible level, has sustained wind speeds reaching 300km/h (185mph).
It has already caused major flooding and damage to buildings on several islands including St Martin/St Maarten, with officials warning of its "potentially catastrophic" effects.
We'll be bringing you all the latest updates from our correspondents in the region and witnesses, and also be posting videos and pictures as the storms sweeps through the region.