Huge quake rocks Mexico
Summary
- A huge earthquake has killed at least 49 people in central Mexico
- At least 42 deaths occurred in Morelos state, the governor has said
- The quake toppled buildings in the capital, Mexico City
- Rescuers are frantically searching the rubble of collapsed buildings for survivors
- The shallow, magnitude 7.1 quake had its epicentre in the state of Puebla, south-east of the capital
- Mexico City's airport has suspended operations and the national stock exchange has halted trading
Live Reporting
By Patrick Jackson and David Walker
All times stated are UK
More details of quake released
The US Geological Survey has published details of the earthquake.
"Located atop three of the large tectonic plates, Mexico is one of the world's most seismically active regions," it notes.
"The relative motion of these crustal plates causes frequent earthquakes and occasional volcanic eruptions."
The quake of 19 September 1985, it recalls, was magnitude 8.1 and killed more than 9,500 people in Mexico City.
President flies back to Mexico City
President Enrique Peña Nieto has cancelled a visit to Oaxaca state and returned to the capital to oversee the disaster response, Mexican media report.
He has convened a national emergency committee to assess the damage.
Looking down on fallen buildings
This phone footage shot from a height shows quake damage in Mexico City.
Fears of gas leaks
Emergency services are warning people in Mexico City not to smoke on the streets because of the risk of broken gas pipes.
Witnesses say people can be seen clambering over the rubble of collapsed buildings seeking victims or survivors.
Video shows evacuation
This office was evacuated in Mexico City.
'Really scared right now'
"People are really scared right now," dentist Claudia Meneses, who was in her clinic in Mexico City's Lindavista neighbourhood when the earthquake struck, told Reuters news agency.
"We're going to go to a building that fell to see if we can help."
Another woman, Rosaura Suarez, stood with a crowd on the street. She said: "We got out really fast, leaving everything as it was and just left."
Millions hit by power cuts
At least 3.8 million customers have lost power because of the earthquake, Mexico's state-owned power company CFE tweets.
Anniversary of 1985 quake
James Cook
BBC's North America Correspondent
Mexico City is one of the most densely packed places on Earth. More than 20 million people live in the metropolitan area and the huge tremor prompted panic when it struck around lunchtime.
There is little information from the epicentre of the quake which seismologists say was more than 120km (70 miles) to the south-east in Puebla province.
This is the anniversary of a devastating quake which killed thousands of people in Mexico City in 1985 and earlier in the day many residents had participated in an emergency drill. Now 19 September will be remembered for two disasters.
At least 49 reported killed
Just to recap on the number of fatalities so far. In total 49 people are reported dead - 42 in Morelos state, five in Mexico State and two in Pueblo state.
President Enrique Peña Nieto has confirmed that 27 buildings have collapsed in Mexico City but there is no official word yet on any casualties in the city itself.
Woman pulled from rubble
More on Morelos casualties
The deaths occurred in 11 different municipalities in the state, with 12 reported in Jojutla.
Morelos is located in central Mexico, south of the capital, Mexico City. The quake itself occurred in the state of Puebla.
Mexico City: 'At least 20 buildings damaged'
The mayor of Mexico City says so far no deaths have been reported there but at least 20 buildings were damaged.
Footage on national TV shows a high-rise building with a middle floor collapsed. Other images show part of a government building falling into the street.
President Trump tweets support
BreakingQuake kills 42 in one state - governor
The quake has killed at least 42 people in the state of Morelos, Governor Graco Ramirez announces in a tweet.
"First preliminary report of people killed," he writes. "My solidarity with the families, we're taking care of the families. We stand united in strength."
'More than 40 dead in Morelos state'
The governor of the state of Morelos, west of Puebla state where the quake hit, is now saying that at least 42 people there have been killed, Reuters is reporting.
'Four dead' after quake
At least four people have died, officials quoted by Reuters news agency are saying.
Two of those were killed in Puebla state after a school collapsed and two died in Mexico State.
The mayor of Mexico City, Miguel Angel Mancera, says there are no reports of deaths yet in the capital.
Buildings collapse in Mexico City
A powerful earthquake has shaken central Mexico, causing some buildings in the capital Mexico City to collapse.
Several people have been killed, according to reports.
The magnitude 7.1 quake was centred in Puebla state about 120km (75 miles) from the capital, the US Geological Survey said.