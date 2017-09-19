Huge quake rocks Mexico

The US Geological Survey has published details of the earthquake.

"Located atop three of the large tectonic plates, Mexico is one of the world's most seismically active regions," it notes.

"The relative motion of these crustal plates causes frequent earthquakes and occasional volcanic eruptions."

The quake of 19 September 1985, it recalls, was magnitude 8.1 and killed more than 9,500 people in Mexico City.

