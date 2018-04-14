Western powers strike Syria targets

Writing on Twitter , Russian ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov accused the Western powers of implementing a "pre-designed scenario".

"Again, we are being threatened. We warned that such actions will not be left without consequences," he added.

He accused US President Donald Trump of "insulting" his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in his televised address - something he called "unacceptable and inadmissible".

"The US - the possessor of the biggest arsenal of chemical weapons - has no moral right to blame other countries," he added.