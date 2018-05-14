Palestinians carry a person wounded during a protest on the Israel-Gaza border (14 May 2018)

Gaza protest violence

Summary

  1. Palestinian officials say that Israeli forces have shot dead at least 37 protesters on Gaza's border with Israel
  2. The protests took place hours before the US officially moves its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem

Live Reporting

By David Gritten and Joel Gunter

All times stated are UK

Death toll rises to 37, Palestinian officials say

Gaza health officials said at least 37 Palestinians had been killed and 1,300 others injured in Monday's violence.

Palestinians killed in Gaza-Israel border clashes

Donald Trump hails 'great day for Israel'

On Twitter, the US president hails the embassy relocation as a “great day for Israel", plugging the Fox TV network but neglecting to mention the deadly violence in Gaza.

BreakingDozens killed in Gaza protests amid anger over embassy relocation

Palestinian health officials say at least 28 Palestinians have been killed and 1,000 others injured by Israeli forces during protests along the border between the Gaza Strip and Israel.

The protests began hours before a ceremony to mark a controversial decision by US President Donald Trump to relocate the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Read our full news story below and stay on this page for live updates.

