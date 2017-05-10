Trump fires FBI director Comey - live
Summary
- Comey was addressing staff in LA when he was handed a note by an aide
- FBI director was leading investigation into ties between Trump campaign and Russia
- Letter from President Trump told FBI director he was "not able to effectively lead the Bureau"
- Attorney General Jeff Sessions advised Trump to sack Comey
- Comey sacked just four years into 10-year post
- Top Democrat Chuck Schumer calls for special prosecutor
Live Reporting
By Joel Gunter and Max Matza
All times stated are UK
Comey 'thought news was a funny prank'
FBI director initially thought note handed to him informing him of sacking was a prank, the New York Times reports.
Conway denies connection with Russia probe
Conway is fiercely contesting suggestions from CNN's Anderson Cooper that the sacking is related to Comey's investigation into the Trump campaign.
"This has nothing to do with Russia," she said, "and everything to do with whether the FBI director has the current president's confidence."
She argued that Comey's sacking is solely about "restoring public confidence in the FBI".
Trump aide: 'You're looking at the wrong set of facts'
Senior Trump aide Kellyanne Conway, famous for coining the expression "alternative facts", is live on CNN defending the president.
"I think you're looking at the wrong set of facts here," said Conway.
"He acted decisively today," she added, in response to a question about why Trump is now critical of Comey's investigation into Hillary Clinton, despite applauding that decision on the campaign trail.
She denied that Comey's firing was a "cover up".
Comey on why he went public with Clinton probe
Comey addressed senators last week to explain for the first time why he decided to reopen the investigation into Clinton's use of a private email server so close to election day.
The decision was made after investigators discovered a trove of emails during a separate investigation into the ex-husband of a top Clinton aide.
Trump to meet Russian foreign minister tomorrow
In timing that could raise eyebrows, the president will meet Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov tomorrow at the White House.
The meeting will take place less than 24 hours after Trump fired the man leading the FBI investigation into his campaign's ties with Russia.
Chopper follows Comey through LA traffic
A local news helicopter is following Comey's vehicle through LA traffic as he makes his way to the airport.
He was scheduled to speak at an FBI recruitment event but the event has been cancelled, US media report.
'Beyond the pale' - Senator Cardin
Statement from Democratic senator Ben Cardin, who echoes Chuck Schumer's call for a special prosecutor into the Russia scandal.
“There is little President Trump does anymore that surprises me, but that he would fire the lead investigator into collusion between Russia and Trump campaign officials is beyond the pale – even for him. This is the biggestevidence to date of why we need an independent commission to investigate Russia’s interference in our election. We also need a special prosecutor to complete the ongoing criminal probe, now that the president has undermined the integrity of the FBI’s investigation.
“There is no doubt that President Trump is threatened by the investigations of Russia's ties to his campaign. His actions reinforce the need for a nonpartisan commission to work full-time on behalf of the American people to figure out who did what, when and why. The American people are entitled to answers.”
White House hands out briefing note on Schumer
In response to criticism of the dismissal by top Democrat Chuck Schumer, White House aides handed out a briefing note detailing times Schumer had criticised Comey in the past.
Spoke too soon....
A tweet from Politico's Eric Geller from March has not aged well.
Press conference confusion at White House
Reporters had gathered at the White House amid rumours of an off-camera briefing with spokesman Sean Spicer, but it turned out to be a red herring.
Members of the media were instead handed copies of the letter sent to Mr Comey.
Sacking 'raises massive questions' - Sheldon Whitehouse
Democratic Senator Sheldon Whitehouse said that Comey's firing "raises massive questions, and the Senate should get to the bottom of it".
"America needs to have confidence that the Department of Justice will fill its traditional role of following the facts fearlessly, and prosecuting whomever has violated the law no matter the office they hold," he said.
Senior Republican criticises dismissal
Senator Richard Burr, who chairs the Senate Intelligence Committee investigating the Trump team's ties to Russia, has released this statement attacking Trump's decision.
Washington analysts see his criticism as a significant development, since he is the most senior Republican so far to question Trump's decision.
Comey was addressing staff, then he was handed a note
Comey was addressing staff in LA ahead of a recruitment event when he was handed a note by one of his team telling him he had been fired. He read the note, then broke the news to his staff.
Our correspondent David Willis sends this image of reporters who have rushed to a recruitment event that Comey had been scheduled to attend. No word yet on if that event is still going ahead as planned.
'If I can oppose firing, so can you' - Snowden
No fan of Comey's, whistleblower Edward Snowden tweets to criticise the sacking nonetheless.
Deconstructing Comey's testimony
Comey testified at the Judiciary Committee last week about the Clinton email affair. Anthony Zurcher deconstructed his remarks.
Anthony Zurcher
BBC North America reporter
Here is the heart of what Mr Comey describes as his "painful" dilemma. Once he decided to reopen the investigation, he believed that doing nothing would effectively be active concealment.
In the ensuing days and months, Mr Comey's critics have said silence would not only have been in keeping with Justice Department policy, it would have been the prudent move given that the director did not know what the Weiner laptop contained.
Mr Comey - perhaps because he knew the investigation would leak to the press anyway or possibly because he feared the emails could reveal Clinton misdeeds after she had won the presidency - decided otherwise.
Full article here.
Richard Nixon Library stands behind its man
Richard Nixon's presidential library is effectively trolling on Twitter, pointing out that the disgraced former president managed not to fire the director of the FBI.
Trump's dismissal of Comey drew widespread comparisons with Nixon's actions over the Watergate scandal, leading 'Nixonian' to trend on Twitter.
#Watergate is also trending on Twitter.
Letters of Note, which publishes historical letters, tweeted Nixon's resignation letter. The comparison isn't going away.
News 'hit the FBI like a bombshell'
The first that FBI staff knew of the sacking was from televisions in the office, the BBC's Jon Sopel reports.
Trump may have been looking for a week for an excuse to fire the FBI director, according to Anthony Zurcher.
Moment BBC correspondent told John McCain
Trump could meet top Russian aide at White House - AP
Associated Press reports on a possible meeting on Wednesday between Trump and Sergei Lavrov, a top aide to Vladimir Putin.
The timing, the day after firing the FBI director who was leading an investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russian influence, could raise eyebrows.
Comey out after just four years - the full picture
Gary O'Donoghue
Washington Correspondent
FBI directors are given a ten year term - and James Comey has been fired after less than four.
In a letter to Mr Comey, Donald Trump said "It is essential that we find new leadership for the FBI that restores public trust and confidence in its vital law enforcement mission", going on to say, "you are not able to effectively lead the Bureau."
Separate documents released by the White House curiously point to James Comey's handling of Hillary Clinton's email server problems during the campaign - something Democrats see as having benefited Mr Trump's candidacy.
In particular, the documents describe Mr Comey's decision to hold a press conference last July, announcing Mrs Clinton had been "extremely careless in her handling of very classified information" as a text book example of how what federal prosecutors should not do.
But later in the campaign, Mr Trump praised the director for announcing a fresh probe into Mrs Clinton, only ten days before election day.
What hangs over all this is the fact that the FBI is currently investigating the Trump campaign over possible coordination with Russia during the election - and many of his opponents will find that conflict impossible to ignore.
'Nixonian' trends on Twitter as comparisons roll in
The word Nixonian is trending, as tweeters and politicians draw comparisons between the unfolding political crisis and Nixon's Watergate scandal.
Watch Chuck Schumer's statement and join the discussion
You can watch Chuck Schumers full remarks via our Facebook live below, and click through to join the discussion.
Chuck Schumer calls for special prsoecutor
Top Democractic senator Chuck Schumer is speaking live. He called for a special prosectutor.
"If Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein does not appoint an independent special prosecutor, every American will likely suspect the decision to fire Comey was part of a cover up," he said.
He said it was "troubling" that Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who had recused himself from the Russia investigation, was involved in the decision.
He added: "Why did they fire him today?", he said. "Were these investigation getting too close to home for the president?"
Dismissal 'jeopardises Russia investigation' - former CIA analyst
Evan McMullin, a former CIA analyst that ran against Trump as a Republican, says Comey's firing may compromise the investigation into Russian meddling in the US election.
Cummings: Involvement of Sessions is 'mindboggling'
Democractic Rep Elijah Cummings, the ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, has released a statement calling the involvement of Attorney General Jeff Sessions "mindboggling".
Sessions, a longtime ally of Trump, wrote to the president advising him to sack Comey.
Cummings called for emergency hearings in Congress.
Letter 'hand delivered by Trump aide'
Letter firing Comey was hand delivered to the FBI by longterm Trump aide Keith Schiller, CNN reports.
Deputy AG: Comey released Clinton news 'gratuitously'
A letter from Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is scathing about Comey's handling of the Clinton email announcement, accusing him of releasing the information "gratuitously" and calling it a "textbook example of what federal prosecutors are taught not to do".
Quick reactions from Twitter
Ben Rhodes, former White House adviser to President Obama
Fox News presenter Sean Hannity
Senator Tim Kaine, Clinton's pick for vice-president
Former Clinton campaign manager Robbie Mook
Comey in LA for recruitment event
Comey reportedly received the news in LA, where he was due to appear at a rare FBI recruiting event aimed at bolstering minorities and women among the ranks.
Comey 'terminated and removed from office' - White House statement
Here's the full statement, tweeted by White House press secretary Sean Spicer.
'I'm sorry that happened': BBC breaks news to John McCain
The BBC's Barbara Plett Usher broke the news to senior Republican Senator John McCain moments ago. Here's the full transcript of her interaction:
Plett Usher: The FBI Director Mr Comey has been fired.
McCain: He's what?
Plett Usher: He's been fired.
McCain: I did not know that.
Plett Usher: Do you have any reaction?
McCain: I'm sorry that that happened because I happen to have great respect for him. And I regret that that took place. The President does have that authority so I respect that.
Attorney General Sessions recommended Comey's dismissal
Attorney General Jeff Sessions, a vocal supporter of Trump since the early stages of the campaign, wrote to the president advising him that "a fresh start is needed at the leadership of the FBI".
Full letter from Trump to Comey
Comey was reportedly told the news by his staff, after a letter from President Trump said the director was "not able to effectively lead the Bureau" and it was "essential that we find new leadership".