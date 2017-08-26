This is how our correspondent in Corpus Christi described Harvey as it made landfall:

As we approached this coastal city across a series of causeways and bridges, darkness was falling and the flooding was already beginning, with frothing waves eating at the road.

At one point our car was blown sideways across several lanes by the force of the wind, and every few minutes a bolt of lightning would illuminate the sky with an eerie green flash.

By the time the eye of the storm was making landfall just 30 miles up the coast we were hunkered down inside a hotel, listening to the noise of screeching wind punctuated by the occasional crash.

I watched from a doorway at the side of the hotel as the wall of a large metal building under construction came smashing to the ground.

Thick palm trees have also been brought down and by the glow of street lamps and the flashes of lightning, you can see that the air is thick with driving spray.

This storm is powerful, it is dangerous and it is terrifying.