Summary
- Hurricane Harvey has made landfall in Texas
- The storm is the most powerful to hit the US mainland for 12 years
- Winds of up to 130mph (215 km/h) have battered coastal areas
- President Donald Trump has signed a disaster proclamation for the state
- A warning has been issued for record flooding in many regions
- Thousands of residents have boarded up their homes and fled
Live Reporting
By Paulin Kola and Vicky Baker
All times stated are UK
Tornado watch
The National Weather Service is certainly warning of tornadoes remaining a threat.
Flood risk remains
US weather expert Marshall Shepherd is among those concerned that people could become cavalier on hearing the storm has been downgraded. The risk of severe flooding remains, he says.
The current path
The hurricane made first landfall north-east of the city of Corpus Christi. It then hit Rockport, another coastal town slightly further east, just a few hours later.
Boarded up
This is how Corpus Christi resident Michael Hunter described the hurricane to the BBC:
"It's very, very high winds, not as much water as we expected, but there's quite a bit more debris in the roads."
Power cut
More than 210,000 people in Texas have been left without power throughout the state - about 140,000 are in Corpus Christi and more than 20,000 in Victoria.
How do we measure hurricanes?
This graphic explains:
In pictures
How are Texans coping so far? We have put together this set of images.
'Mark your arm'
Rockport Mayor Patrick Rios had a stark warning for anyone who refused to leave town: "We're suggesting if people are going to stay here, mark their arm with a Sharpie pen [permanent marker] with their name and social security number."
io�P��ww
Houston forecast
This is what the US National Weather Service forecasts for the next five days.
Fire engulfs three buildings
Three buildings in Bolivar Peninsula were destroyed by fire as the hurricane whipped up the flames.
Rockport bears the brunt
The town of Rockport appears to be hardest hit. Emergency services say a school, a hotel, a housing complex for senior citizens and other buildings have all suffered structural damage. Tens of thousands of homes are without power.
Damage on the streets of Corpus Christi
The storm has already brought down trees and cut power in the coastal city of Corpus Christi.
Downgraded but fearsome
Harvey hit Texas as a category four storm. It has now been downgraded to a category one, but it is, however, capable of causing much damage, with winds in the region of 90mph (145km/h). The latest update from the US National Hurricane Center for instance ) cites a total of 16.43in of rain (24cm) falling in Victoria, Texas, in the past 24 hours alone.
This storm is terrifying
James Cook
BBC's North America Correspondent
This is how our correspondent in Corpus Christi described Harvey as it made landfall:
As we approached this coastal city across a series of causeways and bridges, darkness was falling and the flooding was already beginning, with frothing waves eating at the road.
At one point our car was blown sideways across several lanes by the force of the wind, and every few minutes a bolt of lightning would illuminate the sky with an eerie green flash.
By the time the eye of the storm was making landfall just 30 miles up the coast we were hunkered down inside a hotel, listening to the noise of screeching wind punctuated by the occasional crash.
I watched from a doorway at the side of the hotel as the wall of a large metal building under construction came smashing to the ground.
Thick palm trees have also been brought down and by the glow of street lamps and the flashes of lightning, you can see that the air is thick with driving spray.
This storm is powerful, it is dangerous and it is terrifying.
Harvey hits
Hurricane Harvey has hit the US state of Texas - the most powerful to hit the US mainland for more than 10 years. Up to 40in (1m) of rain is expected to fall.
President Donald Trump has signed a disaster proclamation for the state, which will free up federal aid for the worst-affected areas.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has warned of record flooding in many areas.
We will be updating you with the latest throughout the day.