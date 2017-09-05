Getty Images

Microsoft President Brad Smith has published a blog post calling on Congress to prioritise passing legislation to replace Daca - even before addressing tax reform.

"We need to put the humanitarian needs of these 800,000 people on the legislative calendar before a tax bill," he wrote.

In the post, Smith also pledges to provide financial and legal support to the 39 Microsoft employees that are known to have benefited from Daca.

If the government seeks to deport any of them, Microsoft will seek to "directly intervene in any such case".

"In short, if Dreamers who are our employees are in court, we will be by their side."

Other tech giants, such as Facebook and Google, have also released statements criticising the government's decision.