- US President Donald Trump has decided to scrap a programme that protected young migrants from deportation
- Justice Secretary Jeff Sessions said it would be an 'orderly, lawful wind-down'
- The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals was introduced five years ago by President Barack Obama
- It protects about 800,000 people who were brought to the US illegally by their parents
- Mr Trump has given Congress six months to draft an alternative
- While campaigning, Mr Trump took a hard-line on immigration and vowed to end Daca
Microsoft: 'Daca more important than tax reform'
Microsoft President Brad Smith has published a blog post calling on Congress to prioritise passing legislation to replace Daca - even before addressing tax reform.
"We need to put the humanitarian needs of these 800,000 people on the legislative calendar before a tax bill," he wrote.
In the post, Smith also pledges to provide financial and legal support to the 39 Microsoft employees that are known to have benefited from Daca.
If the government seeks to deport any of them, Microsoft will seek to "directly intervene in any such case".
"In short, if Dreamers who are our employees are in court, we will be by their side."
Other tech giants, such as Facebook and Google, have also released statements criticising the government's decision.
Daca recipients reportedly among those arrested in NYC protests
New York police arrested 12 people at a sit-in protest over the Trump administration's decision to end the Daca programme, the NYPD confirmed to ABC News.
Nine Daca recipients were among those arrested, according to pro-immigration group Movimento Cosecha.
Meanwhile, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio issued a defiant statement, offering legal services to Daca recipients and telling them: "We will fight for you".
'America First means Americans First'
Supporters of the president have come to his defence on social media, with many calling the programme "unconstitutional", and thanking Mr Trump for following through with his "America First" campaign promise.
Zuckerberg - a sad day
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg took to his own platform to express his disappointment, calling on Congress to pass a replacement plan.
Zuckerberg, who is one of the founders of the pro-immigration advocacy group Fwd.us, was one of the hundreds of business executives who signed a letter to Mr Trump urging him to keep Daca in place.
"This is a sad day for our country. The decision to end Daca is not just wrong. It is particularly cruel to offer young people the American Dream, encourage them to come out of the shadows and trust our government, and then punish them for it," he wrote on Tuesday.
Daca recipient killed in Houston floods
A 31-year-old man who benefited from the Daca programme was killed while attempting to rescue stranded residents of Houston, Texas from flooding.
Alonso Guillen had travelled nearly 100 miles from his home in Lufkin, Texas, with his two friends and a borrowed boat, but died after they hit a bridge while trying to rescue residents of an apartment complex.
Guillen, originally from Piedras Negras, Mexico, had arrived in the US as a teenager, making him temporarily protected from deportation under Daca.
His father is a permanent legal US resident, but his mother, who still lives in the Mexican border town, says she has been told by US officials that her application for a humanitarian visa to attend her son's funeral was turned down.
"When we are with God, there are no borders," Rita Ruiz de Guillen told the Houston Chronicle. "Man made borders on this earth."
BBC Live: Outside ICE headquarters
The BBC's Anthony Zurcher is live at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) headquarters in Washington, DC, where Daca supporters and recipients are rallying.
Daca loss will 'cost US $460bn over next decade'
More than 30,000 individuals are estimated to lose their jobs every month and 700,000 total will be fired over the next two years as a result of cutting the Daca programme, according to a study by the Center for American Progress, a liberal think tank.
The centre has previously estimated that ending the Daca programme would also result in a US $460bn (£353bn) loss to the national GDP.
Protests grow outside Trump Tower in New York
A crowd of protesters is growing outside Trump Tower in New York City, where some demonstrators have blocked traffic while staging a sit-in.
Images shared on social media showed police arresting protesters as law enforcement attempted to clear the busy Manhattan street.
Chief executive quits Trump's diversity council
The head of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Javier Palomarez, has resigned from Trump's National Diversity Council.
Earlier on Tuesday, he told CNN, "I am out if he ends it".
"If he gets rid of DACA, he's showing that he is a liar," he said, referencing Mr Trump's previous promise to treat the recipients of the program with "heart".
"We're dealing with a president that gave his word, that promised that he would take care of these 800,000 young people," he told CNN.
The US Chamber of Commerce has also published a statement critical of the decision:
Walk out from Colorado schools in protest
Students from multiple high schools in Denver, Colorado, have walked out of their classes in protest of Trump's decision.
School officials fear that schools may be forced to shut down if nearly 7,000 teenage students leave their classrooms, as they had threatened to do last week.
Approximately 17,000 Coloradans are recipients of work visas under the Daca programme.
The 'Dreamer' who rescued Harvey victims
Daca recipients and supporters speak out on social media
Texas Attorney General praises Trump's Daca decision
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who led a group of Republican states in a threat to challenge Daca, applauded the president's decision.
"Had former President Obama’s unilateral order on Daca been left intact, it would have set a dangerous precedent, " Mr Paxton said in a statement. He and several other state attorneys general said they would sue the Trump administration if the programme was not stopped by Tuesday.
Protest outside Trump Tower in New York
BreakingTrump releases statement
President Trump has just released a statement justifying his decision to end the Daca programme.
"I do not favor punishing children, most of whom are now adults, for the actions of their parents," Mr Trump says, but insists that he is taking this action because "we are a nation of laws" and Mr Obama's order was "an end-run around Congress".
Washington must work with "heart and compassion" to help Daca recipients, but "must also have heart and compassion for unemployed, struggling, and forgotten Americans".
Trump, who will be meeting Republican lawmakers later today, adds "It is now time for Congress to act!"
Where do Daca recipients live?
California leads the country with 222,795 initial Daca recipients, according to the Pew Research Center, while Texas has more than 120,000 people protected under the programme.
More than three-quarters of all DACA recipients were born in Mexico.
'Winding down' will take a long time
Scenes from outside the White House
Parties collide on immigration
House Speaker Paul Ryan has praised the president for his decision, which he says restores "the proper role of the executive and legislative branches".
Daca recipients "came to this country through no fault of their own, and for many of them it’s the only country they know", Mr Ryan adds, but says "their status is one of many immigration issues, such as border security and interior enforcement, which Congress has failed to adequately address over the years."
Ryan says he is looking to "find consensus on a permanent legislative solution".
Nancy Pelosi, the top ranking Democrat in the House, called the decision "a deeply shameful act of political cowardice".
What's changing - and when?
A press release from the justice department outlines the details of how the Trump administration will wind down Daca:
Praise for Trump's decision
McCain: 'Reversing our promise'
"I strongly believe that children who were illegally brought into this country through no fault of their own should not be forced to return to a country they do not know," says Senator John McCain, from the border state of Arizona.
Mr McCain disagreed with Obama's 2012 executive order, but says "rescinding DACA at this time is an unacceptable reversal of the promises and opportunities that have been conferred to these individuals".
'Least disruptive option'
Acting Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke says in a statement the decision to terminate Daca "was not taken lightly".
Duke said they were faced with two options: - winding the programme down or having it shut down immediately by a court.
"We chose the least disruptive option."
Lawmakers call on Congress to act
Both Democrats and Republicans were quick to respond to Sessions' announcement. Several members of Congress urged lawmakers to craft a plan to replace the cancelled Daca programme.
'Shameful and cruel'
Democratic Senator Sheldon Whitehouse has called the decision to end Daca "shameful and cruel".
"These are children of our nation who had no say in coming here," Whitehouse said in a statement.
"They’ve studied diligently and worked hard to make a better future for themselves and their families. They’ve given back to their communities."
Mr Whitehouse and many fellow Democrats support the programme. In recent days, several Republicans, including House Speaker Paul Ryan have argued against scrapping it.
What exactly is ending?
The Daca programme protects roughly 750,000 people in the US from deportation and provides temporary permits for work and study.
In order to qualify for Daca, applicants under the age of 30 submit personal information to the Department of Homeland Security.
They must go through an FBI background check and have a clean criminal background, and either be in school, recently graduated or have been honourably discharged from the military.
In exchange, the US government agrees to "defer" any action on their immigration status for a period of two years.
The majority of so-called Dreamer immigrants in the US are from Mexico and other Latin American countries.
White House protests
Putting the pressure on Congress
Anthony Zurcher
BBC North America reporter
Candidate Trump promised to do away with Daca, despite warnings from a cross-party collection of politicians. Or, knowing this president, those objections from "the establishment" only make him more determined to act.
Fortunately for him, unlike repealing Obamacare or building his Mexican border wall, he doesn't need Congress's help here.
In fact, by setting a six-month fuse on Daca's destruction, Mr Trump puts all the pressure on legislators if they want to protect undocumented immigrants who entered the US as children.
While the votes may be there for some type of fix, Congress already has its hands full with other pressing issues - hurricane relief, budget resolutions, the need to authorise new government debt and, at some point, tax reform.
Mr Trump may not care, but he's putting Republicans with tough re-election races in a difficult spot. They will face angry constituents just as the campaign season gets into gear.
The president, however, satisfies his anti-immigration base with this move - and washes his hands of the matter. The loyalists who have stood by him are rewarded, others in his party be damned.
Reaction from recipients
Sessions credits Trump for reduction in 'illegal immigration'
Mr Sessions says a decrease in illegal immigration at the border in recent months "is almost entirely the product of the leadership of President Trump".
But he warns "without more action, we could see illegality rise again".
Sessions: 'We are people of compassion'
The attorney general says the administration is taking an "important first step" by ending "the previous Administration’s disrespect for the legislative process".
"We are a people of compassion," Mr Sessions says. "But there is nothing compassionate about the failure to enforce immigration laws."
Sessions begins remarks
Attorney General Jeff Sessions has begun his remarks, announcing the end of the Daca programme.
He calls the Obama-era executive order an "unconstitutional exercise in authority by the executive branch".
Daca recipients fast in protest
Protest over the move is expected to be fierce. On Tuesday, more than two dozen so-called "Dreamers" started a four-day fast to highlight the importance of the programme on their lives.
Legal challenge
Daca was created by executive order by former President Barack Obama, but has been challenged by the attorney generals from several Republican-led states.
The Trump administration is expected to use that legal challenge as their basis for revoking the 2012 order.
Delayed enforcement
Welcome to our live page on the US president's decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (Daca) programme.
The US Attorney General is expected to announce shortly he is scrapping an Obama-era programme which allowed migrants who arrived in the US at a young age to remain.
Jeff Sessions will announce President Donald Trump's decision at an 11:00 EDT (16:00 GMT) press conference at the Department of Justice. He is not planning on taking any questions.