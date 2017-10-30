First charges in Russia inquiry
Summary
- Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort surrenders to authorities
- The indictment contains 12 counts, including "conspiracy against the United States"
- There is nothing in the indictment about his work for the Trump campaign
- His Virginia home was raided by the FBI last July
- His deputy Rick Gates has also been ordered to turn himself in
- These are first charges in this inquiry from Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller
Live Reporting
By Max Matza and Owen Amos
All times stated are UK
Mueller 'leverage'
Carissa Hessick, a law professor at the University of North Carolina, notes that since Manafort will have a mountain of legal fees to pay, the seizure of his properties will heap pressure on him to co-operate with government investigations.
BreakingTrump aide 'lied about Russia contact'
On 27 January 2017, not long after the president took office, ex-Trump foreign policy adviser George Papadopolous "made false statements and omitted material facts to the FBI regarding his interactions during the Campaign with foreign contacts, including Russian nationals", the FBI charges read.
He admitted lying about his contacts with a Russian professor and a representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
BreakingThird Trump aide charged
George Papadopolous has pleaded guilty to making false statements to the FBI, the federal special counsel just announced.
Papadopolous, who was a foreign policy adviser to the Trump campaign team, pleaded guilty in a case that has just been unsealed now.
The Chicago-based international energy lawyer becomes the third adviser to President Donald Trump's campaign to face criminal charges in the investigation.
BreakingTrump lashes out on Twitter
$1m on antique rugs
The indictment says "Manafort spent millions of dollars on luxury goods and services for himself and his extended family".
As well as his property acquisitions, here's a list of some of the other things he spent the money on, according to the charge sheet:
'Impeding, impairing, obstructing'
From the indictment: "Manafort and Gates, together with others,knowingly and intentionally conspired to defraud the United States by impeding, impairing, obstructing and defeating the lawful governmental functions of a government agency namely the Department of Justice and the Department of Treasury."
United States of America v Paul J Manafort Jr and Richard W Gates III
$3m cash for Brooklyn brownstone
According to the indictment, Manafort used one of his entities in Cyprus to buy two properties in trendy areas of New York City.
He paid $2,280,000 for an apartment on 29 Howard Street in the Soho neighbourhood, renting out the flat for thousands of dollars per week on Airbnb.
He also bought a brownstone for $3m in cash at 377 Union Street in the Carroll Gardens section of Brooklyn.
The indictment continues:
"Upon conviction of the offense charged in Count Two [money laundering], the defendants, Paul J Manafort and Richard W Gates III shall forfeit to the United States any property, real or personal, involved in such offense, and any property traceable to such property."
Manafort’s Brooklyn and Soho properties, together with his homes in Alexandria, Virginia, and in Long Island, New York, would be subject to seizure, the indictment says.
Democrat Nancy Pelosi demands independent investigation
California congresswoman Nancy Pelosi, the highest-ranked Democrat in Congress, has reiterated her call for an independent prosecutor such as the one set up to investigate the Watergate scandal, which led to President Richard Nixon's resignation.
"Even with an accelerating Special Counsel investigation inside the Justice Department, and investigations inside the Republican Congress, we still need an outside, fully independent investigation to expose Russia’s meddling in our election and the involvement of Trump officials.
"Defending the integrity of our democracy demands that Congress look forward to counter Russian aggression and prevent future meddling with our elections."
'Nothing in indictment about work for Trump'
'Laundered more than $18m'
"Gates aided Manafort in obtaining money from these offshore accounts, which he was instrumental in opening.
"Like Manafort, Gates used money from the offshore accounts to pay for his personal expenses including his mortgage, children’s tuition and interior decorating of his Virginia residence.
"In total more than $75,000,000 flowed through the offshore accounts.
"Manafort laundered more than $18,000,000, which was used by him to buy property, goods and services in the United States."
Republican tweets support for inquiry
Republican Congressman Jim Banks of Indiana says he will continue to support the FBI special counsel's investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.
'The Torturers' Lobby'
Paul Manafort's client list at his lobbying firm included dictators such as Ferdinand Marcos of the Philippines and Mobutu Sese Seko of the Democratic Republic of Congo.
A 1992 report by the Center for Public Integrity titled "The Torturers' Lobby" accused his firm of directing US government aid to countries that had paid for his lobbying.
In a 2015 podcast, his longtime associate Roger Stone described how the firm "lined up most of the dictators in the world that we could find".
He also served as an adviser to Ukraine's pro-Russian ex-President Viktor Yanukovych, until he was deposed in the 2014 revolution.
Last year, Ukrainian lawmaker Serhiy Leshchenko said the government had found evidence that Mr Manafort had tried to hide a payment of $750,000 (£600,800) from a pro-Russian party in 2009.
Thirty-one pages of federal charges
The Russian Connection
Mr Manafort, 68, has worked on several Republican presidential campaigns, beginning with Gerald Ford's in 1976.
He resigned as chairman of the Trump campaign in August 2016 after being accused of having links to a pro-Russian political party working in Ukraine. He denies any wrongdoing.
Mr Manafort was also present at a meeting with a Russian lawyer who promised damaging information on Mr Trump's rival Hillary Clinton.
Who is Rick Gates?
Manafort's longtime associate Rick Gates has also been indicted on federal charges.
A New York Times profile of Gates, 45, writes that he played a key role in Manafort's lobbying for foreign governments, and his name appears on documents linked to payments from politicians in Eastern Europe.
When Manafort was hired as Trump's campaign chairman, Gates joined the campaign, too.
He also played a key role at the Republican convention in July, in which Trump secured the party nomination.
Isolated event or first domino?
Anthony Zurcher
BBC North America reporter
For years Paul Manafort operated on the fringes of power, a once-influential Washington player who worked with some less-than-savoury international characters because his services were no longer in high demand domestically.
Then, like many other politicos in Donald Trump’s orbit, he was thrust into the spotlight because more established hands wanted nothing to do with the upstart's presidential campaign.
Manafort got his big break, but it may end up breaking him. That resulting spotlight has drawn attention to his past dealings and raised questions about his actions while at the top of the Trump campaign.
The question now is whether these new charges stem from Manafort’s past business dealings or his Trump work. Given that longtime Manafort associate Rick Gates has also been targeted, it could be the former.
That would be a best-case scenario for President Trump, who cut Manafort loose last August after details emerged of his ties to Russia-friendly Ukrainian politicians.
Either way, Manafort now will be under growing pressure to co-operate with the Mueller investigation. If he has useful information, it could go a long way toward determining whether this is an isolated event or the first domino to fall.
Breaking'Conspiracy against the US'
The FBI special counsel's spokesman has just given us this statement:
"Paul J. Manafort, Jr., 68, of Alexandria, Va., and Richard W. Gates III, 45, of Richmond, Va., have been indicted by a federal grand jury on Oct. 27, 2017, in the District of Columbia.
"The indictment contains 12 counts: conspiracy against the United States, conspiracy to launder money, unregistered agent of a foreign principal, false and misleading FARA statements, false statements, and seven counts of failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts."
Full indictment here.
VIDEO: Manafort arrives at FBI field office
Paul Manafort in FBI custody
Donald Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort has arrived at the FBI's field office in Washington DC and is expected to face charges stemming from an inquiry into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election.
These are the first charges announced by Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller, who was appointed to lead the investigation after Mr Trump fired FBI directer James Comey.
The charges that Manafort and his associate Rick Gates reportedly face have not yet been announced, but US media say Manafort will face tax fraud charges.
He spent most of his career in Washington as a lobbyist for foreign governments, including a decade in Ukraine representing disposed pro-Russia leader Viktor Yanukovych.