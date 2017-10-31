As it happened: New York attack
At least eight people have been killed in New York after the driver of a truck mowed down people in Lower Manhattan
Summary
- At least eight people have been killed in New York after the driver of a truck mowed down people in Lower Manhattan
- The rented pick-up truck entered a cycle path and hit cyclists and pedestrians
- The truck collided with a school bus; the attacker then left his vehicle and brandished two weapons
- A police officer shot the attacker in the abdomen
- Police confirm the suspect, a 29-year-old male, has been taken to hospital
- Mayor of New York Bill de Blasio calls the attack an 'act of terror'
- A paintball gun and a pellet gun were recovered from the scene
'He was screaming in the street'
Witnesses tell the BBC what they saw.
First death in a terrorist attack in New York since 9/11
This is the first death in a terrorist attack in New York since 9/11, Karen J Greenberg of Fordham University School of Law’s Center on National Security told the BBC's Tara McKelvey.
This is also the first truck attack by a terrorist in New York.
“This is not a trend,” she added.
The moment the suspect was tackled
Trump offers prayers for victims of 'terrorist attack'
The BBC live from the scene
CBS News tweets picture of the suspect
In pictures: New York attack
The BBC's Michelle Fleury reports from New York
A law enforcement official speaks to the NYT
The "First Precinct" refers to the local New York Police Department team.
Trump: IS must not enter our country
Theresa May: 'We will defeat the evil'
London mayor tweets 'solidarity'
Singer Josh Groban was at the scene
The singer was walking his dog near the scene when he heard gunshots.
The BBC's North America editor tweets...
Where the attack happened
The attack unfolded in Lower Manhattan near the elite Stuyvesant High School and just blocks from the World Trade Center.
UK Foreign Office updates its US travel advice
Chronology of the attack
NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill has given the following chronology:
- At 3:05pm, a male driving a rented truck from hardware store Home Depot entered a cycle path
- Struck a number of pedestrians and cyclists
- At Chambers Street, the truck collided with a school bus, injuring two adults and two children
- After the collision, the driver of the truck, a 29-year-old male, got out of the vehicle brandishing two handguns
- A uniformed police officer shot the subject in the abdomen, who was taken to hospital
- A paintball gun and a pellet gun were recovered at the scene
- Eight fatalities have been reported
Suspect 'came to US in 2010'
CBS News reports the suspect is 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov from Tampa, Florida. He came to the US in 2010.
Bill de Blasio: Be vigilant
Did he shout Allahu Akbar?
US media have reported that the suspect shouted "Allahu Akbar", or "God is great" in Arabic, when he left the vehicle.
Commissioner O'Neill did not confirm whether the suspect said Allahu Akbar, but said the statement he did shout and the type of attack he conducted led authorities to label the incident as a potential terrorist attack.
The 'new normal'
“Unfortunately this is the new normal,” Howard Safir, a former NYPD commissioner, told the BBC. He called the bike path a “soft target”.
“In a large city, as you know in London, you can’t put bollards and protection on every street and every building.
“I’m familiar with that particular bike path, it’s right off the West Side highway and it’s right out in the open.”
President Trump reacts
Bill de Blasio says eight dead in New York
'Incident over'
NYPD Police Commissioner James O'Neill declared the "incident is over" at a news conference.
Authorities said there would be increased police presence ahead of the city's Halloween parade, but there was no concern for additional attacks.
Suspect had fake firearms
Police told reporters that a paintball gun and a pellet gun were found at the scene.
New York 'won't change'
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo: "If we change our lives, we contort ourselves to them, then they win and we lose."
The scene in Manhattan
Home Depot has confirmed the suspect's rental truck belonged to the company, CBS reported.
The driver mowed down people on a cycle path before he emerged from the vehicle brandishing fake guns and was shot by NYPD, according to police.
'Lone wolf' attack - NY governor
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says there was no evidence to suggest a "wider plot or wider scheme".
Officer 'halted attack'
Mayor Bill de Blasio praises the NYPD officer who "stopped this from continuing".
Footage from after the attack
Mayor of New York: Eight dead
Mayor Bill de Blasio says eight people have died in what he calls an '"act of terror"
CNN: Witness shouted 'Allah Akhbar'
NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill speaks
At a news conference, NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill calls the attack "a loss of innocent life...a tragedy of the greatest magnitude."
'Man shot from a truck then hit school bus'
Students at nearby Stuyvesant High School, which was letting out for the day, told the New York Times they saw a gunman open fire from a truck before turning to strike a school bus.
At least fifteen injured
CBS News reports that "15 or more are injured" and are being taken to area hospitals.
New York attack: What we know so far
At least six people have been killed in New York after the driver of a truck mowed down people on a pedestrian and cycle path in Lower Manhattan.
A man who emerged from the vehicle brandishing imitation guns was shot and arrested by police officers.
US media report that investigators are treating it as a terror attack.