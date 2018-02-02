Trump declassifies secret memo on FBI

Getty Images Senator John McCain

Republican Senator John McCain, who points out in a statement that the US intelligence community concluded that Russia interfered in the 2016 election, has indirectly condemned Trump's attack on the FBI this morning.

"The latest attacks on the FBI and Department of Justice serve no American interests – no party’s, no president’s, only Putin’s", he said.

The 2008 presidential candidate adds that Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation must continue unimpeded.

"Our nation’s elected officials, including the president, must stop looking at this investigation through the warped lens of politics and manufacturing partisan sideshows. If we continue to undermine our own rule of law, we are doing Putin’s job for him."