As it happened: Reaction to Tillerson firing

Only hours after arriving back in Washington from a diplomatic tour of Africa, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson learned through a presidential tweet that he was being replaced.

CIA Director Mike Pompeo - a former ultra-conservative congressman - has been nominated by the president to replace the top US diplomat.

Pompeo's deputy at the CIA, Gina Haspel, has been named to become the next American spymaster.

Both Pompeo and Haspel must be confirmed by the Senate before they can take up their new roles.

If confirmed, Haspel - who ran US "black sites" where terror suspects were tortured - will become the first female director of the agency.

As for Tillerson, he told reporters he plans to "return to private life as a private citizen", and will presumably enjoy a comfortable retirement with his pension from ExxonMobil, where he was formerly CEO.

