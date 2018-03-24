Students march for US gun reform

Getty Images Protesters gathered early in Washington

Movements have sprung up in the aftermath of the Parkland school shooting, with students rejecting what has been dubbed the "new normal" for their generation.

Thousands of teenagers, including many still too young to vote, have become grassroots activists. Social media has become a tool for their ideas and campaigns to spread.

Their calls for gun control are not different to those in the aftermath of other tragedies - but the maturity and voracity of the students publicly voicing their demands has led many on social media to say this time feels different.

