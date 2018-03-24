Students march for US gun reform
Summary
- Up to half a million protesters are expected to descend on Washington DC to call for tighter gun laws
- Students from Parkland, Florida, where 17 people died in a mass shooting last month, will be among them
- London, New York, Sydney and LA are among 800 cities in the US and worldwide holding affiliated marches
- Actor George Clooney is among celebrities set to descend on the rally in the nation's capital
Live Reporting
By Tom Geoghegan, Jude Sheerin and Courtney Subramanian
All times stated are UK
Going global
Remarkably, cities around the world are also holding marches calling for tighter gun laws in the US.
London, Sydney and Geneva are among the locations.
In Florida aftermath, US students say 'Never Again'
Movements have sprung up in the aftermath of the Parkland school shooting, with students rejecting what has been dubbed the "new normal" for their generation.
Thousands of teenagers, including many still too young to vote, have become grassroots activists. Social media has become a tool for their ideas and campaigns to spread.
Their calls for gun control are not different to those in the aftermath of other tragedies - but the maturity and voracity of the students publicly voicing their demands has led many on social media to say this time feels different.
BBC reporters at the march
Rallying for change
Hundreds of thousands of people across the US are expected to attend rallies in support of more restrictive gun laws.
The largest protest will be in Washington DC, where demonstrators will gather on the main street between the White House and Congress.
There are also dozens of rallies and events planned around the world.
The BBC has been speaking to people about why they are marching.