Facebook chief testifies to Congress
- Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg testifies before the US Senate commerce and judiciary committees
- He will strike a contrite tone to tamp down calls for new regulations amid a privacy scandal engulfing his firm
- Cambridge Analytica, a political consultancy linked to the Trump campaign, scraped data from 87m Facebook users
- Zuckerberg, 33, is worth about $64bn, and is one of the world's youngest billionaires
By Max Matza and Taylor Kate Brown
All times stated are UK
Protesters tell Zuckerberg what to fix
Wall Street watching
The market will be watching how Facebook executive Mark Zuckerberg fares in his Capitol Hill outing, but investors have already shown they’re worried.
Facebook’s value has fallen by more than $65bn since 16 March, when the most recent uproar about Cambridge Analytica started and the likelihood of tighter regulation increased.
Shares were trading at about $161 as the hearing started today, back where it was in July.
'Regulate and or reform'
Democrat Dianne Feinstein begins her questioning by asking about Facebook's influence on the 2016 election.
Eighty-seven million people had their data taken by Cambridge Analytica, which was hired by the Trump campaign to target political advertising at American voters, she notes.
We can expect more questions today from Democrats about whether Facebook - through Russian trolls - unfairly affected the US election.
"The words you're about to tell us will indicate how strongly your industry will regulate and or reform the platforms that you control," the California Democrat tells Zuckerberg.
Data abuse a Facebook bug or a feature?
'American Dream'
"Malicious actors" are "exploiting the very tools that you created to manipulate users information," says Senator Thune.
"For this model to persist, both sides of the bargain need to know the stakes involved," he says, adding that many users do not understand the terms of their agreement with the social media company.
Mr Thune goes on to describe the story of Facebook's creation as the perfect "American dream".
Zuckerberg is slightly nodding and occasionally glancing downward as the senator calls for further changes.
Data harvesting is a multibillion dollar industry and the sobering truth is that you many never know just how much data companies hold about you, or how to delete it.
"Thousands of companies are in the business of harvesting your data and tracking your online behaviour," says Frederike Kaltheuner, data programme lead for lobby group Privacy International.
"It's a global business. And not just online, but offline, too, via loyalty cards and wi-fi tracking of your mobile. It's almost impossible to know what's happening to your data."
Cambridge Analytica scandal 'disturbing'
Congressman John Thune quotes Zuckerberg, saying that the release of data to Cambridge Analytica was a "breach of trust".
He says: "One reason so many people are worried about this incident is what it says about how Facebook works." He calls the data-scraping "disturbing".
Zuckerberg takes his seat
Dozens of cameras are scrambling to catch all the best angles of the 33-year-old tech billionaire as he enters the hearing room.
The normally media shy mogul will be taking questions after four senators give their introductory remarks.
He posed for photos for over a minute, wearing a suit and blue tie rather than his T-shirt and jeans.
'Credibility on the line'
Senator John Thune, on his way to one of two hearings today, tells the BBC that Zuckerberg's credibility is on the line.
He tells our producer at Capitol Hill that he wants to know what "they will do proactively to stop some of the harmful conduct that has happened on their platform".
Data breach expands to messages
Facebook has confirmed a small number of Facebook users involved in the Cambridge Analytica breach gave access to their Facebook private messages.
About 1,500 users explicitly gave the app access to their inbox, but users who exchanged messages with those 1,500 would also be affected.
Carole Cadwalladr - the Observer journalist whose investigation helped plunge Facebook into the current crisis - was among the first to pick up on the implication.
Zuckerberg posts from the Capitol
Zuckerberg has just posted on his Facebook page, natch.
"In an hour I'm going to testify in front of the Senate about how Facebook needs to take a broader view of our responsibility - not just to build tools, but to make sure those tools are used for good," he writes.
"I will do everything I can to make Facebook a place where everyone can stay closer with the people they care about, and to make sure it's a positive force in the world."
2033: Facebook of the future
A Politico piece published yesterday envisions a world 15 years from now, in which Facebook has successfully moved past the scandals that it faces today.
"Facebook’s perverse business model amplified paranoia, cynicism and bullying. Yet Zuckerberg defended it as if it were the crown jewel," writes Jaron Lanier, the author of Ten Arguments for Deleting Your Social Media Accounts Right Now.
He argues for a company that is owned by users, who pay a fee to use the platform.
"Suddenly, the users would also be the customers. Suddenly, Facebook would be making money without the creepy incentives of a manipulation-based economy."
'High noon' on Capitol Hill
Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal tells the BBC that Zuckerberg faces a "moment of reckoning".
Does Facebook sell data?
It's not so straight-forward.
Facebook denies that they sell users' data. Rather, they argue that they simply allow third parties to access that data for marketing purposes.
In a phone call with journalists earlier this month, Zuckerberg said: "For some reason, we haven’t been able to kick this notion, for years, that people think that we sell data to advertisers."
"We don’t."
But critics say that accepting payments from data analytics companies (such as Cambridge Analytica) for access to data is the same.
Zuckerberg will likely to be asked to clarify his assurance that Facebook will never sell data, which he made to the BBC in 2009.
Facebook psychology - How do they use the data?
'Never have we had such unfiltered access'
BBC technology correspondent Dave Lee has followed Mark Zuckerberg's apology tour from Silicon Valley to Washington.
Watch his Twitter account as he speaks to some of the lawmakers who are expected to grill Zuckerberg today.
"Never have we had such unfiltered access to a man who is typically wrapped in cotton wool by his PR team and deputies," says Lee in his preview piece.
Zuckerberg's big test
Mark Zuckerberg is about to face one of the biggest tests of his meteoric career since he created Facebook in his Harvard dorm 14 years ago. The famously private tech titan, who has never testified in a congressional hearing, is about to undergo a gruelling, two-day inquisition on Capitol Hill.
On Tuesday, he faces two committees, on which 40 senators sit, in what may be a marathon hearing. The 33-year-old, sometimes depicted as robotic, has hired outside consultants to help coach him, even holding mock sessions to ready him for lawmakers' questions. Zuckerberg visited senators in closed-door meetings on Monday, previewing the public apology he plans to give Congress.
The social network has been under siege since revelations surfaced that Cambridge Analytica, a data-mining firm affiliated with Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, harvested data from 87 million users. "It was my mistake, and I'm sorry," Zuckerberg will say. I started Facebook, I run it, and I’m responsible for what happens here."