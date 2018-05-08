World awaits Trump verdict on Iran deal

Summary
- President Trump will announce if the US will remain in the Iran nuclear deal at 14:00 Washington time (18:00 GMT)
- European leaders have warned a US pullout would unravel years of work to keep nuclear weapons out of Iran's hands
- An Iran Revolutionary Guard official says his country is unafraid of the US and prepared for the "worst scenarios and threats"
- The 2015 Obama-era pact restricts Iran's nuclear capabilities in exchange for lifting economic sanctions
- Trump says it doesn't curb Iran's missile programme, its role in Syria and Yemen, or permanently stop it making nukes