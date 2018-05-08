An Iranian woman walks past an anti-US mural painted on the wall of the former US embassy in Tehran in November 2011

World awaits Trump verdict on Iran deal

Summary

  1. President Trump will announce if the US will remain in the Iran nuclear deal at 14:00 Washington time (18:00 GMT)
  2. European leaders have warned a US pullout would unravel years of work to keep nuclear weapons out of Iran's hands
  3. An Iran Revolutionary Guard official says his country is unafraid of the US and prepared for the "worst scenarios and threats"
  4. The 2015 Obama-era pact restricts Iran's nuclear capabilities in exchange for lifting economic sanctions
  5. Trump says it doesn't curb Iran's missile programme, its role in Syria and Yemen, or permanently stop it making nukes