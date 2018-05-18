Mass shooting at Santa Fe High School

Brandy Bensassi, whose daughter attends a school in the same district as Santa Fe, has told the BBC that numerous schools are in lockdown.

"The whole district goes on lockdown no matter how close they are to the shooting as a precaution," she said, adding that "police are everywhere."

"All I know about the attack is a boy saw the shooter walk in with a shotgun and he pulled the fire alarm to alert everyone."

They are still on lockdown until the police issue a report telling everyone it's OK to resume as usual," she said.