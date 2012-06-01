A universal plug socket... at last?
- 1 June 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
This report, about the development of universal plug sockets in China, has been removed following a complaint that was upheld by the BBC's Editorial Complaints Unit in March 2015. It had raised safety concerns about the use of such products in relation to UK standards.