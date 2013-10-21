The brutal world of the Nelson-era Navy

The 18th Century was a tumultuous period for the Royal Navy. From bustling dockyards to ferocious sea battles - and from jolly Jack Tars to Admiral Lord Nelson's elevation to one of the best-known figures in British history.

The National Maritime Museum explores how the Navy secured its place in the fabric of the nation in Nelson, Navy, Nation - a new permanent exhibition opening on Trafalgar Day, 21 October 2013. Take a look with co-curator Quintin Colville.

Nelson, Navy, Nation can be seen at the National Maritime Museum, Greenwich, London. Admission free.

