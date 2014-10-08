7 questions on the Great British Bake Off

Great British Bake Off Quiz Then there were three. Finalists Richard Burr, Nancy Birtwhistle and Luis Troyano (L to R) will bake their hearts out to be named winner of the Great British Bake Off (GBBO) 2014 tonight. They know their soggy bottoms from their even bakes, but do you? 1.) Multiple Choice Question What was the first technical challenge in the first episode of the first series of the GBBO? Victoria sponge

Chocolate gateau

Bakewell tart

2.) Multiple Choice Question A technical challenge this year was to bake a bright green Prinsesstarta cake. It's full of custard, jam, marzipan and whipped cream. But where is it from? Austria

Germany

Sweden

3.) Multiple Choice Question What is the running order of the challenges on the GBBO? Signature, technical and showstopper

Technical, signature and showstopper

Showstopper, technical and signature

4.) Multiple Choice Question This year drama surrounded melting ice cream in the Baked Alaska technical challenge. But what caused a kerfuffle last year? Royal icing

Custard

Chocolate ganache

Info Last year Deborah Manger mistakenly used Howard Middleton's custard in her trifle. This year Iain Watters binned his Baked Alaska after his ice cream was taken out of the freezer by Diana Beard. He presented the bin to the judges. Mary Berry said his behaviour was "unacceptable". 5.) Multiple Choice Question Which of these will NOT save you from the dreaded soggy bottom, according to 2013 Bake Off champion, Frances Quinn. Heat all your fillings

Blind bake the pastry

Sprinkle the base of the pastry with breadcrumbs

Info Quinn advises cooling fillings otherwise the moisture and the heat will cause steam, which will then leak into the pastry to cause a soggy effect. She also says a good tip is to sprinkle the base of the pastry before you put your filling in. She has used breadcrumbs and cornflakes. 6.) Multiple Choice Question What did judge Paul Hollywood train as before his father persuaded him to join the family bakery business? Bricklayer

Sculptor

Schoolteacher

7.) Multiple Choice Question When was the star baker concept added in the show? Series one

Series two

Series three

Answers It was a Victoria sponge. The cake is reportedly named after Queen Victoria, who liked a slice in the afternoon. Don't we all? It's Sweden. Called a princess cake in English, it is baked to celebrate significant moments like birthdays. It's signature, technical and showstopper. Each tests a different set of skills. It was custard. It's heating your filling. Quinn advises cooling fillings otherwise the moisture and the heat will cause steam, which will then leak into the pastry to cause a soggy effect. She also says a good tip is to sprinkle the base of the pastry before you put your filling in. She has used breadcrumbs and cornflakes. It's sculptor. He went to the local art college to train to be a sculptor, but left at 17 to join the family firm. It's series two. This year's GBBO finalist Richard Burr (pictured) has won star baker a record five times. Your Score 0 - 1 : Soggy bottom 2 - 6 : Even bake 7 - 7 : Star baker

Find out how to avoid the dreaded soggy bottom and if your cakes are a flop find out what could be wrong. Looking for inspiration? Find delicious cakes recipes at BBC Food.

