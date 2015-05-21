Hooked - Part 4

Buba's crack cocaine addiction is getting worse. He has sold his broken-down taxi, and his father has thrown him out of the family home - but he still has to fund his craving for drugs.

Take a look at the fourth instalment of Hooked. It explores difficult themes of drug taking.

Missed an instalment? Read parts one, two and three.

Credits:

Produced by: Focus on Africa and PositiveNegatives.

Artist: Tayo Fatunla

Production: Naomi Scherbel-Ball and Jacqui Maher

Thanks to Michael Keller of Al-Jazeera America, who created the comic viewer Pulp