Why I can never support England

On Saturday, England play Australia in the rugby World Cup. If they want to progress in the competition England have to win, but some of their closest neighbours can't bring themselves to cheer the English team on. BBC correspondent and Welshman, Stephen Evans, explains that however hard he tries, he simply can't support England.

I have to say that you don't quite get the big match atmosphere when you follow the game through texts and tweets on a smartphone on the hotel wi-fi at 04:00 in Japan. That's what I did last Saturday when Wales beat England at Twickenham. I didn't mean to. I was certain we'd lose so why bother? Just get some sleep.

But I couldn't help myself and on went the screen. When England were 19 points to nine ahead, I switched off, miserably. And then switched back on again because, well, you never know. And, in the nail-biting end, we won, Wales really did. In a small hotel room in Japan, there was wild but lonely rejoicing.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Dan Biggar of Wales celebrates the victory against England

What is it about sport which triggers atavistic emotion? I like England - England, the country with its English people. It has been my home for much of my life.

But when it comes to rugby, it is anyone but England. I once watched New Zealand play England on a television set in Delhi. Before the game, I deliberated and then turned to my English wife and said: "I'm going to support England here. Yes, I am. I'm married to an Englishwoman so that's what I'll do."

But then, only moments in, when the All Black wing battered his way over for a try, English defenders discarded behind him, I couldn't contain my roar. Something deep down inside overrode my intentions and I was on my feet. Emotion, no doubt from some unknown insult suffered by my forebears, maybe centuries ago, came out.

There used to be what was called the cricket test of immigrants and their descendants. "Who would you support if England were playing Pakistan or India or the West Indies?" The implication was that anybody who didn't support England hadn't embraced their new country and culture. "Why didn't they just go back home?"

But that conclusion was false. Sporting allegiance is visceral but transient. It is not what defines true, deep national loyalty. It is a real but limited allegiance, about shouting for the 90 minutes of sporting drama.

For the Welsh in their rugby, and perhaps the Scots and the Irish, it is about the grievances our grandparents and their grandparents felt and passed down. It's not so much about now, or not for me anyway. My grandmother on my mother's side used to refer to the "blinking old English" who she felt had patronised her and the language she spoke. And she passed that antipathy on to me.

Image copyright Getty Images

But it's only fleeting. Most of the time, I think England and the English are admirable. I like the country and its people. Yes, I do.

But not on the rugby field. George Orwell called sport "an unfailing cause of ill-will". Cranking his typewriter into top gear, he wrote: "It is bound up with hatred, jealousy, boastfulness, disregard of all rules and sadistic pleasure in witnessing violence: in other words, it is war minus the shooting."

What nonsense. When Wales lost to Western Samoa 20 years ago, was that sublimated war? I don't think so - we just thought, "Thank goodness we weren't playing the whole of Samoa."

I have watched Wales from afar too many times. Like the time they were playing and I was in Cuba with my brother who had got his wife to video it back home. It just needed us not to find out the result so we could watch it a few days later in full suspense, when up comes someone in a square in Havana of all places who says to us: "Well, Wales got stuffed today, didn't they?" What can you do?

When England were doing really well in a World Cup, they were due to play France and I thought I just couldn't bear to watch this English victory in an English pub with Englishmen who would be gloating at the end. So I got on a train and went to the first bar I came to in France to watch it there.

England duly won and all these Frenchmen stood up and formed a line to shake my hand in congratulation. I'd been mistaken for an English rugby supporter. How bad can it get?

What is the French for: "No. No. I wanted France to win. I'm not English"?

