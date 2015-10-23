Go Figure: The week in numbers
By Magazine Monitor A collection of cultural artefacts
- 23 October 2015
- From the section Magazine
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Look back at the week in numbers with our Go Figure images, which are posted daily on social media.
Monday: The quest to conquer the other North Pole
Tuesday: Why are placebos getting more effective?
Wednesday: Drug-resistant malaria can infect African mosquitoes
Thursday: New species of giant tortoise discovered in Galapagos
Friday: Hurricane Patricia: Mexico awaits 'strongest ever' storm