Go Figure: The week in numbers
Look back at the week in numbers with our Go Figure images, which are posted daily on social media.
Monday: Processed meats do cause cancer - WHO
Tuesday: Parts of London have higher TB rates than Iraq or Rwanda
Wednesday: Top dogs at risk of middle-aged spread, say Edinburgh University scientists
Thursday: China to end one-child policy and allow two
Thursday: Four UK bird species including puffins 'face extinction'
Friday: Shaker Aamer: Last UK Guantanamo Bay detainee released