Been and Gone: Gail Zappa and the Curry King

Image copyright AP Image caption Gail and Frank Zappa were married for 26 years until his death in 1993

Our regular column covering the deaths of significant - but lesser reported - people of the past month.

Gail Zappa spent the latter part of her life fiercely defending the musical heritage of her husband Frank who, together with his band, The Mothers of Invention, was one of rock's more eccentric talents. They met when she was working at a New York nightclub, where her first impressions were that he was remarkably casual about his personal hygiene. This did not prevent the couple eventually moving in together and they married a week before the birth of their first child, Moon Unit. The relationship survived the pressures of a rock lifestyle until Frank's death in 1993. He left behind a huge body of unreleased work which she issued over the ensuing years. She also came down hard on anyone who attempted to cash in on the Zappa legacy, including clamping down on tribute bands.

Image copyright ALAMY Image caption Gulam Noon brought microwaveable Indian curries to the UK market

Food entrepreneur Gulam Noon may not have created chicken tikka masala, once described as Britain's favourite dish, but he probably sold more of it than anyone else. Dubbed the Curry King, Noon's factories in West London turned out frozen and chilled Indian ready meals which appeared on the shelves of most of Britain's supermarkets. The son of a sweet shop owner in Mumbai, Noon developed the business, eventually emigrating to the UK in 1972 where he began producing Bombay Mix before moving on to tackle the fast-growing market for microwaved meals. His success made him a multi-millionaire and he became a noted philanthropist. He came to public attention during the cash-for-peerages scandal in 2006 when it was announced he had loaned £250,000 to the Labour Party. He was a passionate opponent of militant Islam and warned of the dangers of allowing "hate preachers" to radicalise young Muslims.

Image caption Richard Davies in a 1985 episode of the BBC drama Big Deal

Richard Davies belonged to that great tradition of British character actors whose faces are very familiar even if their names are less well known. His most high profile role was probably that of the teacher, Mr Price, in the TV comedy series, Please Sir! One of his earliest screen appearances was an uncredited role in the 1951 Ealing comedy, The Lavender Hill Mob. He first came to the attention of TV viewers in Z Cars and went on to appear in the spin off, Softly, Softly. He made something of a speciality of appearing in sci-fi productions, making a notable appearance as Burton in the Doctor Who adventure, Delta and the Bannermen. A master of different accents, he was able to return to his native Welsh when he played the dead Mr Pritchard in the 1972 film of Under Milk Wood which starred Richard Burton.

Image copyright ALAMY Image caption Dick Sharples wrote In Loving Memory starring Thora Hird and Christopher Beeny

Meat pies gave Dick Sharples the opportunity to develop as one of Britain's best known TV scriptwriters. While working for a Manchester advertising agency he came up with the slogan "potatoes and meat, just heat" for a pie company owned by the comedian, Al Read. He was persuaded to submit scripts to the fledgling ITV network in 1956 and went on to write episodes of the TV soap Compact and Dixon of Dock Green, both for the BBC. In 1969 he created a pilot episode of In Loving Memory, a comedy set in a Northern undertakers. It wasn't an immediate success but, 10 years later it was resurrected by Yorkshire TV who cast Thora Hird and Christopher Beeny in the leading roles. It ran for five series. He created a second vehicle for Thora Hird, Hallelujah, set in a Salvation Army branch in Yorkshire and co-starring Patsy Rowland.

Most of us might struggle to read a couple of books in a week but Harriet Klausner not only claimed to get through anything up to 50, but also wrote gushing reviews on Amazon. The librarian from the state of Georgia began reviewing books when Amazon first launched in the 1990s and, by the time she died, had posted more than 31,000, the most for any Amazon reviewer. She became so famous that in 2006, Time magazine described her as a prime example of the way the internet can empower ordinary people. However, some were not so impressed. They pointed out that she never gave a book fewer than four stars and expressed incredulity at her ability to seemingly read up to 10 books a day. It helped that her reading was not particularly highbrow. "You ever read a Harlequin romance," she once said. "You can finish it in an hour."

Image copyright PA Image caption The Bagot goat survived thanks to Joe Henson's preservation work

As the founder of the Rare Breeds Survival Trust, Joe Henson was instrumental in preventing the extinction of many of Britain's historic farm animals. He was farming in the Cotswolds when he was asked to take on a collection of rare animals then housed at Whipsnade Zoo. Since 1900 more than 20 rare British breeds of farm animal had disappeared but the Trust's foundation in 1973 ended that decline. Among the animals which have survived is the Bagot goat, believed to have been brought to England by Richard the Lionheart. He also ensured the preservation of a rare breed of cattle, the White Park, mention of which first appeared in early Irish folklore. His work saw him appear regularly on TV, notably in Animal Magic fronted by Johnny Morris. His farm became the Cotswold Farm Park, and now features on the BBC's Countryfile with his son, Adam.

Among others who died in October were:

Al Molinaro - Actor known as Big Al in Happy Days

Lisa Jardine - Eminent Renaissance historian

Hugh Scully - Presenter of Antiques Roadshow

Maureen O'Hara - Irish-born Hollywood star

Geoffrey Howe - Conservative Chancellor and Foreign Secretary

Denis Healey - Labour Chancellor and Defence Secretary

Subscribe to the BBC News Magazine's email newsletter to get articles sent to your inbox.