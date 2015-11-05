What exactly are anti-social hours?

Image copyright iStock

Junior doctors are in conflict with the government over plans to curb what constitutes "anti-social" hours. But what does this term mean in the modern world?

"Are you happy to work unsocial hours?" asks an advertisement for a job as a relay driver for Royal Mail in Edinburgh.

The role is Saturdays only, typically from 03:00 to 09:00, but "flexibility around attendance is essential". The successful applicant will get £9.39 per hour "plus generous shift allowances".

Letters and parcels need to get through. Workers in other vital services, including police, the military, prison officers, railway engineers and health workers, need to continue around the clock. But the growth in global communication, and increased opening hours for shops, has increased the demand for people to work well beyond the traditional 9-to-5, Monday to Friday.

The TUC says there were 3.17 million night workers in 2014 - a 6.9% increase on 2007.

The UK government doesn't have an official definition of "anti-social" or "unsocial" hours, but the Royal Mail driver would qualify as a "night worker" under its terms. All those who work at least three hours between 23:00 and 06:00 are, unless staff and employers agree that their organisation's definition should be different.

There's also no statutory payment for working nights, late shifts or "earlies" beyond the national minimum wage (£6.70 an hour for over-21s). The same applies to weekend work.

So, it's up to companies and organisations to set their own extra rates, if they offer them at all, after deciding what constitutes abnormal hours. It often becomes a matter of contractual dispute, involving lawyers and unions, when these change.

Junior doctors currently receive extra money for working after 20:00 and before 06:00 on weekdays and at any time on Saturdays and Sundays. The government wants to change this arrangement. It had suggested that working from 07:00 to 22:00 on Saturdays should be considered part of normal hours. Under a revised offer, this period has been reduced to 07:00 to 19:00. The dispute continues.

Wiltshire Police offers an extra 10% on top of basic pay for work carried out by everyone up to the rank of chief inspector between 20:00 and 06:00. Fire brigades do not list specific "night hours", as these form a usual part of the shift pattern, the Fire Brigades Union says.

Meanwhile, London Underground considers working before 07:00 and after 21:00 to be unsocial hours, says the TSSA transport union. And bakery staff typically earn an extra 15% to 30% for working between 21:00 and 06:00, according to the Bakers, Food and Allied Workers Union.

The European Union's Working Time Directive, incorporated into law across the UK in 1998, doesn't refer to anti-social hours. But it does stipulate that night workers mustn't perform "heavy or dangerous" duties for longer than eight hours in any 24-hour period. They also have the right to free health assessments and, if they suffer health problems associated with their hours, to transfer to day work.

"When the regulations came into force they were revolutionary, bringing novel legal requirements for overseeing people's hours of work," says Alexandra Carn, an employment specialist and partner at the London law firm Edwin Coe.

"The workforce has changed dramatically. 'Atypical' working is becoming much more common, for example part-time and home working. This means more people may be working 'anti-social' hours as they chose to fit their work into those times when they have less domestic commitments such as early in the morning or late at night."

According to the EU's official figures, the UK is a middling country, in terms of the proportion of its employed people working at night - 6%. Slovakia has by far the largest, with 16%. Of the large nations Germany is top, with 8.6%. Portugal has the lowest proportion - 2.8%.

But such figures don't tell the whole story, says Sandi Mann, senior psychology lecturer at the University of Central Lancashire. "There's an increasing blurring between work and the home. So what's anti-social means different things to different people."

Many take work home for the weekend and it's common for office workers and professionals to answer emails late at night, which amounts to unpaid overtime, Mann adds. This conforms to a traditional idea of what's anti-social, if it takes place at a dinner party or in a marital bed, but such behaviour is considered to be less unusual than it once was, she says.

And obviously, the rise of Sunday opening has eaten into the status of the traditional weekend. Many jobs always considered Saturday working normal, and that has embraced Sundays too.

"Traditionally anti-social hours meant hours outside the normal nine to five or eight to five," says Paul Sellers, the TUC's working time officer, arguing that the main body of night workers used to be men employed in manufacturing. This has changed, with more women doing such hours, particularly in nursing and care homes, he adds.

Sellers defines anti-social hours as those "that damage your health or family life or damage you as a person because you lose your friends and so on, damaging society".

Some jobs have always involved working outside normal hours. One is bar work, often not ending until early in the morning, when clubs and pubs close.

Bar work has always involved anti-social hours

"It's anti-social in that working at that time is not your social choice, but less so if you are with people you'd choose to be with anyway and in the environment you'd also choose to spend your leisure time in," says Mann. "Some people really enjoy the buzz. A lot of people have more fun at work than at home. It becomes their social life."

The number of people employed on a "zero-hours contract" in their main job was 744,000 in the second quarter of this year, according to the Office for National Statistics. Of these, 40% wanted to work more hours. This would appear to make people more likely to do night, late or early shifts.

Cleaners, who tend to operate when offices, schools and other buildings are closed, or at least not fully occupied with staff, are seen as traditionally having anti-social hours.

But James Freeman, marketing director of Principle Cleaning Services, has suggested that companies use them more in the daytime, arguing this will cut energy costs and make cleaners feel less "anonymous and detached". This will also reduce absenteeism and ensure cleanliness standards are maintained throughout the day, he adds. The TUC's Sellers agrees, but acknowledges concerns such as noise in the office must also be taken into account.

MPs' hours have become less anti-social. Whereas once late-night sittings were commonplace, the House is scheduled to cease business at 22:30 on Mondays. It's earlier the rest of the week. Of course, this fails to include their weekend constituency work, correspondence and other engagements.

Definitions of what constitute anti-social hours have become more difficult in recent years, some employees finding that flexibility is important and others that shift work is damaging and draining.

Whether anyone is truly "happy" to work them is probably an even deeper question.

