Conjured criminals: A history of imagined perpetrators

Image caption Susan Smith and the sketch created by police artists from her description of the carjacker

A US policeman thought to have been shot dead in the line of duty turned out to have staged his own death - and invented his would-be attackers. He's one of many who have conjured up criminals to cover their own misdeeds.

Illinois police officer Lt Joe Gliniewicz was regarded as a hero following his death in early September.

Police believed he had been killed while in pursuit of three suspects, and there was a big manhunt for his killers.

But investigators have discovered this was all an elaborate lie and declared it a "carefully staged suicide" and the work of an officer who had been stealing money from the department for years.

It's not the first time someone has invented a perpetrator to deflect the blame from themselves. Here are some of the more notorious examples.

Susan Smith

On 25 October 1994, Smith told South Carolina police her two sons had been taken by a carjacker.

In the following nine days, she made passionate appearances on national television pleading for her children, aged three and 14 months, to be returned. She sat with a police sketch artist, and the image was broadcast around the country.

She later confessed to rolling her car into a lake, drowning the two children who were strapped inside. The case caused outrage and though prosecutors demanded she receive the death penalty, she was sentenced to life in prison.

Part of the poet Cornelius Eady's 1995 book Brutal Imaginations was told from the point of view of the imagined carjacker.

David Houser

Image copyright AP

Police Sergeant David Houser filed a report to Arkansas authorities claiming he had been shot during a traffic stop in October.

He told officers that while on patrol, he exchanged gunfire with a Hispanic suspect who then fled. Houser had been shot in his bulletproof vest. A manhunt ensued as police searched for the man and a silver sport utility vehicle.

"We went after it as if we were going after someone who had just tried to kill a police officer," England Police Chief Nathan Cook told KTHV-TV. After investigation, it became clear the story was fabricated and the motivation for the lie remains unclear.

Jennifer Wilbanks

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jennifer Wilbanks was not actually abducted

In the run-up to her impending 2005 nuptials to John Mason, Wilbanks suddenly disappeared from Duluth, Georgia. The media exploded over speculation that Mason had killed his bride-to-be, and the country was engulfed in a nationwide search to find her.

Wilbanks had in fact escaped to Albuquerque, New Mexico, and called Mason claiming she had been abducted by a Hispanic man and a white female accomplice before being released after four days.

In her report she said she had been sexually assaulted and that Spanish music had been playing in her captors' van. As the FBI delved into her case, it became clear the story was fabricated and she was forced to pay the sheriff's department for the search costs.

Brittany Norwood

Washington DC was rocked by controversy after it was revealed a vicious attack on two women in a yoga shop was a hoax.

Brittany Norwood was found injured and bound at the Bethesda Lululemon Athletica store in March 2011, with her colleague Jayne Murray brutally beaten, choked and stabbed to death.

Norwood said that the store had been attacked by a pair of masked intruders and she had been sexually assaulted.

Later reports showed that she had fabricated the whole story, presenting the scene as an intrusion when in fact Norwood had killed her co-worker after being caught trying to steal a pair of yoga pants.

Charles Stuart

Image copyright AP Image caption The funeral of Carol Stuart

Charles Stuart's pregnant wife Carol was found fatally shot in Boston in 1989. He told police that they had been returning from a birthing class, lost their way and found themselves in a dangerous part of town near a housing project.

According to Stuart, as they attempted to find their way, a black mugger shot her and wounded him.

Dozens of men were brought in by police and homes were raided as police sought to find the killer. William Bennett was arrested and jailed for the murder.

It was later discovered that Stuart was guilty, and he killed himself.

Bonnie Sweeten

Image copyright AP

In May 2009, authorities received an alarming call from Sweeten saying that she and her nine-year-old daughter had been carjacked by two black men, and that they were stuffed in the boot of a car.

A second call was placed to her husband, sparking a search that spanned the entire country.

In fact, Sweeten and her daughter were on their way to the airport to board a flight for Disney World in Florida.

She was arrested in the theme park, and it was discovered that she had stolen $1m from her boss and an elderly family member. As the hoax was picked apart, it was discovered that Sweeten was behind 2,000 fraudulent acts in the five years leading up to her arrest.

Scott Lattin

When Lattin's truck was found vandalised in September 2015, he immediately blamed anti-police vandals for the damage.

The truck had been found with Black Lives Matter emblazoned in graffiti on the side, and the seats slashed. He argued his property had been targeted because he had publicly shown support for the police, displaying ribbons with "police lives matter" on his fence.

After a television interview revealed inconsistencies in his story, Lattin admitted to police that he had vandalised his own truck for insurance money.