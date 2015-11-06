Go Figure: The week in numbers
- 6 November 2015
Look back at the week in numbers with our Go Figure images, which are posted daily on social media.
Monday: Cyclone Chapala batters war-torn Yemen
Tuesday: Michelle Payne wins on Prince of Penzance
Wednesday: Test to diagnose 'face blindness'
Thursday: Live tapeworm pulled from California man's brain
Friday: Why Ethiopian women are having fewer children