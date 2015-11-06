Go Figure: The week in numbers

From the section

Look back at the week in numbers with our Go Figure images, which are posted daily on social media.

Monday: Cyclone Chapala batters war-torn Yemen

Tuesday: Michelle Payne wins on Prince of Penzance

Wednesday: Test to diagnose 'face blindness'

Thursday: Live tapeworm pulled from California man's brain

Image copyright Getty Images

Friday: Why Ethiopian women are having fewer children

Find #BBCGoFigure on Twitter and on Facebook