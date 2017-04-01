10 things we didn't know last week

Image copyright Getty Images

1. Tyrannosaurus Rex was a sensitive lover

1. Tyrannosaurus Rex was a sensitive lover

2. Eating salt makes you need the loo more in the night

Find out more

3. Canada is going to legalise marijuana "next July"

Find out more (CBC)

4. The new £1 coins have a "hidden" security feature

Find out more

5. Mice have been living alongside humans for 15,000 years

Find out more

6. Eating fruit may be the key to the evolution of bigger brains in humans

Find out more (Science Magazine)

7. Gary Barlow is going to be in the next Star Wars film

Find out more

8. Ketchup and brown sauce should be kept in the fridge

Find out more (Evening Standard)

9. You will no longer be able to get heartburn and indigestion drugs on the NHS

Find out more (The Telegraph)

10. Playing Tetris can help the recovery of trauma victims

Find out more (Washington Post)

