10 things we didn't know last week
1. Rihanna's secret boyfriend has been revealed
2. Middle-aged office workers apparently spend more time sitting down than pensioners
3. Cambridge has been ranked as the most-vibrant place to shop in the UK
4. Sweden has the lowest proportion of ATM machines in western Europe
5. China is building a 40,000 tree "forest city" to fight air pollution
6. Dutch students have powered a bus with ant venom
7. People throw away eight million disposable nappies every day in the UK
8. Artists can now only have a maximum of three songs in the Top 100 Singles chart
9. Californian solar firms are making so much energy that they are paying energy companies in other US states to take it
9. Robot brickies could mean building sites become "human free" zones by 2050
