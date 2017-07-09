10 things we didn't know last week

Image copyright Getty Images

1. More than eight billion cans of Spam have been sold over the past 80 years.

2. Sports Direct's Mike Ashley allegedly "vomited into fireplace" at a business meeting in a pub - a court has heard.

3. Rice - when prepared in the right way - can bounce.

4. The world's most detailed scan of the brain's internal wiring has been produced by scientists at Cardiff University.

5. The asteroid strike that killed off the dinosaurs could be the reason there are so many different kinds of frogs.

6. More than a third of Premier League football fans watch matches live online via unofficial streams.

7. The grandson of the first-ever NHS patient married the granddaughter of the prime minister whose government founded the service in 1948.

8. Roman concrete grows stronger over time.

9. If Facebook were a religion, it would be the second largest in the world (after Christianity).

10. Just 150 passengers use Wales's quietest train station each year.

