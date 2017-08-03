The card that changed my life
- 3 August 2017
- From the section Magazine
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A gay magazine pioneer, a mother forced to give up her children because she was a lesbian, and a proud clubber who worshipped at "Heaven".
TAP HERE TO READ five decades of gay history told by those who lived it.
Image subject to copyright