'From wedding night to refugee in a day'

  • 14 August 2017
Veena Dhillon's mother spent her wedding night on the roof of her new home - looking at the night sky with her husband. Hours later she was fleeing for her life.

Seventy years on from the dramatic and violent end to British colonial rule in India - personal stories of the horror and humanity that took place are being told for the first time.

Dr Veena Dhillon

