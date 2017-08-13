10 things we didn't know last week

From the section

Image copyright Getty Images

1. Justin Bieber's tour made more than $250m (£192m) in ticket sales.

Find out more (Billboard)

2. The Vikings ate frozen food.

Find out more (New Scientist)

3. The number of young people planning to go to university is at its lowest level in eight years.

Find out more (The Independent)

4. Tony Blair was briefly a Trotskyite.

Find out more (The Times)

5. Oil can send birds off course and hamper migration.

Find out more

6. Giant 1,574ft (480m) long pipes are washing up on Norfolk beaches.

Find out more

7. Surgery waiting numbers in England are at their highest in decade.

Find out more

8. Men from poor backgrounds are 'twice as likely to be single'.

Find out more (The Guardian)

9. You can rent Donald Trump's childhood home for $777 (£615) a night.

Find out more

10. An asteroid the size of a house will come very close to the Earth in October.

Find out more (The Telegraph)

Seen a thing? Tell the Magazine on Twitter using the hashtag #thingididntknowlastweek

Join the conversation - find us on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter.