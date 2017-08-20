10 things we didn't know last week

From the section

1. 'Cat's eyes' in Suffolk are to be renamed 'road studs' after confused foreign tourists thought they were made from real cats.

2. The name Pakistan is an acronym, and was first coined - without the letter 'i' - in 1933.

3. A rare white moose has been captured on film in Sweden.

4. Scientists have found the missing link between plant-eating and carnivorous dinosaurs.

5. Female characters get all the worst lines in films, despite making the most money in lead roles - says a study of 1000 film scripts.

6. You may have been pronouncing Primark wrong.

7. In some US states it's illegal to take down monuments or change street names honouring the Confederacy.

8. Goldie collects kimonos.

9. There are over 10,000 motorists are allowed on the roads with 12 points on their licence.

10. A TV studio is reported to be in talks to adapt "The Bad Boys of Brexit" - a book about the political campaigning around Brexit.

